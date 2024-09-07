Shares as part of salary

The first newspaper to reveal that theAston Martin he would have thought about the sale of shares to save part of the salaries of its top employees, was Car, Motor and Sport yesterday.

This move would allow Lawrence Stroll to have many high-level engineers coexist in the team and legally circumvent the budget cap, which only allows three exceptions to the $135 million spending limit.

Newey is among them

The rumour was then supported by the English The Timeswhich, signed by Molly Hudson, explains that Adrian Newey will sign a multi-million pound deal with Aston Martin this week, which will also include the sale of shares.

Newey will thus become a full shareholder in the F1 team (which is separate from luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc).

The countdown to the official announcement is now onwhich could take place on any day from yesterday onwards (Newey was contractually allowed to reveal his future from 6 September) and it seems more than likely that Aston Martin will present him to the media before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with a press conference tentatively scheduled for Tuesday 10 September.