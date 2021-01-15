Gareth Bale’s stay in London is not certain. The Welshman is happy with his return to the north of the capital to wear the Tottenham and Real Madrid shirt once again, having closed his exit but, its permanence there is in doubt as indicated The Times.

Once again, injuries are complicating the Cardiff footballer. Since his arrival from Real Madrid, Gareth Bale has suffered a knee injury that caused him to miss the start of the Premier (3 games), the two qualifiers for the Europa League and the fourth round of the EFL Cup against Chelsea. In addition, we must add an injury to his twin that took him off two other lists in the league and another in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup against Brentford. Thus, between recovery processes, readaptation and a new search for his best rhythm with his limited minutes, he has only been able to play 623 minutes in 12 games.

The Europa League has been the optimal scenario in which Jose Mourinho has estimated that he could recover his best level, being a starter on all occasions in the group stage. In the Premier he has barely been seen (160 minutes), but he was decisive with a goal against Brighton. In the Cups, for now, he has not had too much intervention. A goal against Stoke in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, waiting to see whether or not they will play the final and 25 minutes against Marine FC in the FA Cup. Some opportunities in which he has scored just three goals.

According to The Times, Gareth Bale wants more minutes to play, but in London he feels better than in Madrid, being one of the “most popular in the dressing room” and he is not unhappy with the situation. The appreciation comes from his teammates and also, from his coach, Jose Mourinho. “He cares about us and we care about him. He is fit, calm and very intelligent,” she said.

Is your happiness and this performance enough to continue at Tottenham? According to The Times, not yet. The loan signed is for one season and the Spurs do not consider, to this day, that Bale will continue in their squad next season. According to this media, the Welshman still has time to come back and his performance between now and the end of the season will be key to changing the way of thinking of the London club.

A favorable calendar

If Bale stays in shape and injuries do not remove him from the squad list again, he is expected to have opportunities to improve and try to convince Tottenham Hotspur of his importance. where he has stiff competition with Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Bergwijn, since both Son and Harry Kane paint immovable throughout the season on the attack front. Their rest periods will open the doors to the rest, who fight to show that they can accompany them in the games of greater substance. That position, until his injury, has been owned by the Dutch forward.

Of course, Bale will have his chances. The schedule is expected to be quite full between now and the end of the season with Premier League matches on weekdays in addition to the Carabao Cup final against City in April, the FA Cup, where they are expected to advance against Wycombe Wanderers and the Europa League. , in which they are also among the favorites to the final victory. If there is no injury through, the 9th will have minutes to take advantage and earn his place at White Hart Lane.