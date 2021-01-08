We live potentially longer in Spain than in the UK. It is a fact endorsed by various studies; the last, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the University of Washington (USA), we knew about it a few weeks ago after its publication in The Lancet and predicted that ours would be the oldest country in the world in 2040, with a Life expectancy 85.8 years, compared to the 83.3 years that he projected for the British, who would occupy the 23rd place of the 195 nations analyzed.

For the British, the unbeatable protagonists of sun and beach tourism -and sangria and party- in Spain, this ranking it can be difficult to understand. “Why do Spaniards live so long, if they smoke and drink?“, the newspaper asked in a recent article The Times. Yes, we drink. But according to OECD data we are doing our homework and of the 17.5 pure liters of alcohol per capita consumed in our country in 1980, we have dropped to 9.8 in 2010 and 8.6 in 2016. The same statistics show that in the United Kingdom, consumption by A person over 15 years of age went from 10.8 liters in 1980 to 10.6 in 2010, with a very important increase in 2002, when they almost reached 12 liters; a consumption that they have managed to reduce to 9.5 liters in 2016.

And yes, we smoke. And more than double them: While here we burn 1,533.5 grams of tobacco per person, according to the latest data from the same organization, in the United Kingdom 643.9 grams per capita are inhaled. So, What do we do well? Apart from eating paella -and, above all, vegetables, legumes and fish- the analysis of The Times gives some keys not only for them, but for us, that something we can celebrate.

These are the habits of the Spanish that, they say, “everyone should adopt.”

1. The ride. The British newspaper remarks that we have a word for it (would you have thought that they didn’t?). We go to the gym less, but 76% of us do one thing: walk at least four days a week for 10 minutes or more, according to the 2014 Eurobarometer data, and 37% walk to work or ride a bike.

2. Mediterranean diet. Extends life and protects from the effects of pollution. If there is something that Spaniards should not stop doing, it is eating fish, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes, olive oil … And, according to The Times, red wine. Although, as we already warned in BuenaVida, there is only one population group that can benefit from a glass of red a day. According to Helen Bond, spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association, explains in the British newspaper, our consumption of red meat and salt “is relatively high”, but only 20% of Spaniards “buy ultra-processed products, according to a study carried out in Brazil “, while British families consume the most food of this type in Europe.

3. The siesta. Years ago we reduced the time spent on food and the usual nap (according to a study by Simple Logica, which is mentioned in the article by The Times, only 18% of Spaniards continue to practice it), but perhaps we should rethink going back to the 26 minutes of closed eyes on the couch recommended by the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen): they improve memory, mood and cardiovascular health, but only if it is done regularly and without spending time.

4. Longer working hours, but with more breaks. In Spain we work an average of 1,687 hours a year, 331 more than in Germany, 173 more than in France117 more than in Switzerland, but only six more than in the United Kingdom. However, while there the day ends at six in the afternoon, here many of us extend it until eight. It is something that we criticize ourselves often, it takes up long discussions of coffee (the one we have in the morning break), and we have wanted to change for decades. But not everyone agrees. He says The Times: “Some Spaniards consider that a longer day, but more relaxed, is better for health”. In fact, a coffee in the office increases the productivity of workers, as the Swedes have shown with their fika, who by the way, work 78 hours less than us a year.

5. We make more (and better) love. Coming home later does not prevent us from having more relationships. Spanish men rank as the best lovers, according to a onePoll.com study with 15,000 women from around the world. And Spanish women have sex, says the article, mentioning a study by the pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter, an average of 2.1 times a week, compared to 1.7 for British women. We started later (at 19, while they started there at 18), but later we incorporated it into our routine more assiduously. As we have told in Buenavida, sex reduces the risk of cerebrovascular accidents and type 2 diabetes, and stopping practicing it can have these effects on our body.

6. We use more happy words. A study published in the National Academy of Sciences by Professor Peter Dodds, from the University of Vermont, analyzed 100,000 words from the 10 most spoken languages ​​in the world and concluded that although they all have a positive bias in their use – more words are used like “love” or “laugh” than other negative ones like “sad” or “crying” -, Spanish is the happiest language and the one that uses the most words that lift your spirits. Although the study does not differentiate between the Spanish spoken in Spain and that used in other countries.

7. Tapas at night. We know that we have the international community confused with the concepts of tapa, ration and pincho, and that many times it is not clear that Tapas can be made up of more alcohol than food (but also more walks). And although the British newspaper assumes that after a more copious lunch than theirs, our dinner is based on tapas (“small plates of food”), we know that this is not always the case, but that one thing is certain: our Proverb warns us that “graves are full of great dinners.” Reducing calorie intake in general helps us live longer, and if carbohydrates, proteins and fats are properly distributed, the benefit can be even greater.

