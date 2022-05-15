The car in which Nicola Buti was traveling, in the late afternoon of Friday, crashed into a guard rail. Dead instantly

A devastating and sudden mourning that shocked not only a family, but an entire city: Pistoia. Nicola Buti, a 56-year-old social health worker with a hobby of theater, died instantly in the terrible car accident he was involved in late Friday afternoon. The timely intervention of the ambulances on the spot was of no avail.

Very tragic is the death toll also occurred during this last week which has just ended.

In the night between last Friday and Saturday, on the Florence – Pisa – Livorno freeway, Jacopo Varriale, husband and father of 36 years old, died instantly in the terrible frontal accident that involved his car and the one in which 4 other boys were traveling. He had mistakenly taken the freeway in the wrong direction.

Last Tuesday, near Rovigo, Andrea Stocco di soli 16 years, he crashed head-on while he was on board his 125 motorcycle into a van that was moving in the opposite direction. Transported to the hospital in Padua in critical condition, he died on Friday.

The same tragic fate also for Nicola Buti, 56 years old operator social health of Pistoia.

Friday afternoon he was alone in his car, when for reasons yet to be ascertained he is crashed into a guard rail. The timely intervention of the 118 doctors on the spot was useless, as they could only ascertain his death. No other cars were involved in the accident.

Condolences for the death of Nicola Buti

As mentioned, Nicola worked as an OSS at the hospital in Pistoiaa few tens of meters from the place of the accident where he died.

Very touching the message published on social media by the health management of the Pistoia hospital unit and by the general management of theHealthcare company:

We never wanted to write this post. Our beloved Nicola, eternal young actor, sincere friend, talented artist leaves us like this… immersed in a tearing pain. Your sincere smile will always remain in our hearts. Hello sweet Nic.

This is the message from the Gad company (Dramatic Art Group) City of Pistoia.