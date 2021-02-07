In extreme conditions, the vaccination against the coronavirus of the indigenous communities of the Brazilian Amazon It has become an odyssey against the clock given the sudden increase in infections and the emergence of the new variant of the virus that already worries half the world.

At full speed, crossing the “Preto do Pantaleao” river in a speedboat, Ilair Mura, an indigenous health worker, carries a rudimentary polystyrene refrigerator on his lap. with a temperature gauge tied on the side with tape.

“I’m bringing hope,” this member of the Mura ethnic group, wearing a cocar, tells Efe.

Inside that fridge there are about twenty vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, which will be administered in the remote village of Soares, in the Pantaleao indigenous land, inland in the state of Amazonas.

-DAYPHOTO- BRA02. AUTAZES (BRAZIL), 02/06/21.- A worker from the Special Indigenous Health District (DSEI) of Manaus vaccinates the 18-year-old indigenous Ruan Viana. Photo EFE

The Brazilian health authorities are preparing to immunize in the shortest possible time a vulnerable population that throughout history has been decimated by the appearance of new diseases. The coronavirus pandemic has not been less.

According to the Ministry of Health, 42,040 indigenous people living in villages have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, of which 555 died.

However, the Government does not include indigenous residents in urban areas in its statistics. For this reason, the NGOs manage other figures.

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) counts, for example, 47,937 infections and 953 deaths from covid-19.

Across Brazil, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, along with the United States and India, there are already 230,000 deaths and about 9.5 million cases.

Nerves and joy

Ilair walks around with the fridge like it’s a relic. The immunization will take place in a kind of small pavilion, without walls, although roofed and with palm branches and a wooden table at its head.

“We are dealing with a disease that is not of our knowledge. Bringing the vaccine here is as if it were bringing hope to our people, “he says.

Officials from the Special Indigenous Health District (DSEI) of Manaus, capital of Amazonas, are in charge of administering the vaccine to more than 15,000 indigenous people from the villages that are under its jurisdiction. They have already applied the first dose to 60% of them.

Professionals from the Special Indigenous Health District (DSEI) of Manaus are getting ready to vaccinate the indigenous people. Photo EFE

“We are working hard to cover this entire area in the shortest time possible,” nurse Januário Neto, coordinator of the Manaus DSEI, explains to Efe. Go to and from one of these towns it can take a whole day. They are marathon days by water and land until reaching the destination.

The application protocol is the same. The toilets wear masks, a hat and a white suit, but the visual is different, surrounded by nature and with the singing of birds as the soundtrack.

In the waiting line there are no more than three indigenous people, who wait their turn sitting on some wooden benches.

“I was afraid of the injection, not the vaccine. The vaccine is important. I’m happy because I didn’t feel anything, “27-year-old Joelma Ezagui told EFE.

Some of the inhabitants have only managed to get vaccinated now because in the previous visit of the agents they had a fever. That is the case of Rosane Nascimento, 44 ​​years old.

“Before the covid our world was different. Now we live a very tragic situation “, he regrets, although he hopes that soon everything “returns to normal”.

The numbers and the collapse

The vaccine is a “guarantee that you will live longer”, he declares while proudly holding a paper card with the record of the first dose.

However, in the rest of the country, the immunization of indigenous peoples is not going as fast as in this area. According to the Ministry of Health, about 37% of the 410,000 indigenous adults living in villages, mainly in the Amazon, have already been vaccinated.

But according to the 2010 Census, Brazil has about 900,000 indigenous in its territory, of which around a third live in urban areas.

Rosane Nascimento, a 44-year-old native of the Mura people, shows the vaccination certificate. Photo EFE

The vaccination of the latter will depend on the municipal and regional health secretariats, not the central government, which has raised some controversy, since the displacement of urban indigenous people to their villages has already been registered, increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

In addition, there is also concern about the expansion of the new variant, P.1, originally from Manaus, which could be more contagious and be behind the explosion of cases in the state of Amazonas.

This second pandemic wave has generated a new health collapse in Amazonas, this time aggravated by the lack of oxygen, which could have caused the death by suffocation of at least 50 people. The Federal Police is investigating the Minister of Health, Army General Eduardo Pazuello, for these events.

In the midst of this tragedy, DSEI health agents in Manaus are also improving medical facilities in villages, such as in Sao Félix, where residents have established sanitary barriers to entry guarded by indigenous warriors.

“Good Morning, Will you allow us to enter your land?Januário Neto asks the supreme leader of the community (‘tuxaua’), Tato Mura. Here, 126 out of a total of 532 residents have already been vaccinated with the first dose.

The entrance to Sao Félix is ​​lined with signs in red letters that prohibit the entry of people outside this indigenous village, and recommend isolation. The fear of the virus is palpable, but the illusion for the vaccine as well.

“Our people are a very scared people. They are not used to this type of pandemic, but we managed to give everyone hope,” says Tato Mura.

Raphael Alves and Carlos Meneses. EFE Agency

