According to information from various media outlets, a Control Judge attached to the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City (TSJCM), issued a arrest warrant for 36 hours, against Pati Chapoy (head of the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando”), Daniel Bisogno and Ricardo Manjarrez. Faced with this situation, they processed some injunctions, which were granted, provisionally suspending said arrest warrant. Apparently, television hosts are involved in a case of discriminationby comments they made against the Mexican singer-songwriter Yuridia.

After making this known, users of social networks remembered that occasion when Televisa tried to put Pati Chapoy in jailwho arrived at the TV Azteca facilities in a helicopter, to prevent the corresponding authorities from apprehending her. This event occurred in 1997, shortly after the appearance of the “Ventaneando” program of Televisión Azteca, founded by the Mexican businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Televisaat that time commanded by Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, known as “El Tigre”, alleged that Pati Chapoy had violated article 135 of the Federal Copyright Law, when using fragments of images from Televisa programs in “Ventaneando”. The television station managed to get Arturo Sánchez Valencia, first district judge in criminal matters, to issue a formal prison order against the entertainment journalist.

Previously, in one of the broadcasts of “Ventaneando”, patty chapoy He said that the late Nacho Morales, who was the Financial Director of TV Azteca, asked him to come to his office, informing him that there was an arrest warrant against him. At that moment, several people were outside the television station, waiting for her to come out to arrest her.

“You no longer leave my office, we are going to put you in a car, we are going to cover you and we are going to take you home. The next day I receive a phone call from Ricardo Salinas, he tells me: ‘have you seen what is happening? happening outside your house?’, I had not realized the deployment that the authorities made to arrest me”.

Following the instructions of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Pati Chapoy stayed at homeuntil one of the company’s lawyers arrived with a amparo that the legal team of TV Azteca processed so that they would not take her into custody. Subsequently, the headline of “Ventaneando” She was taken by helicopter from her home to the television station.

“I was guarded by the lawyers that Ricardo Salinas gave me, to avoid being taken to jail, I was obviously accompanied by my husband, as soon as we got off the helicopter, I went to the meeting room with Ricardo Salinas.” Moments later, Pati Chapoy was on the live broadcast of “Ventaneando”, explaining what was happening.

Televisa’s lawsuit against Pati Chapoy lasted three years; In the end, the journalist was victorious and even, the law on the use of “chrestomatia” was reformed (a law in which television stations can use fragments of other content, without specific authorization).

In the opinion of Pati Chapoy and Ricardo Salinas Pliegothat event was due because “los televisos”, were very upset by the emergence of “Ventaneando” and for the great success he was having. Put colloquially, he was “eating their errand.”

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that Pati Chapoy, Daniel Bisogno and Ricardo Manjarrez, have not commented on the arrest warrant against them. According to the newspaper Milenio, a Federal Judge set for next Monday, March 27, the hearing in which he will decide if he grants the presenters of “Ventaneando” the final suspension of the arrest warrant.