03/13/2025



Updated at 9:01 p.m.





For some time is a physical magnitude that allows the sequence of events to be ordered and thus establish a chronological order of the past, present and future. In order to understand that it is not a goal, nor is it a destination, but a succession of moments have developed this Thursday the presentations of the genius awards for innovation in the advertising sector in the Botín Center. A morning day that has preceded the awards gala, organized by Vocento. Media, this Thursday night with the strategic advice of Scopen and the sponsorship of Dentsu, Hyundai and the collaboration of the Ministry of Industry, Employment, Innovation and Commerce of the Government of Cantabria.

On this temporary trip, Andrea Marcolongo, a philologist and writer, has transmitted an ancient flavor, a Greek flavor, a way of thinking and knowing time. “The classic is something out of time, does not belong to yesterday or today, but is always happening: in ancient Greece, as in Santander, and also tomorrow in Madrid or Paris,” Marcolongo said during the opening of the conferences. «It is so hard for us to understand it because we are prisoners of a linear and chronological vision of time, which fragments our life in the present, past and future. The Greeks, on the other hand, did not conceive time as a succession of events, but as the impact that these events have on us ». And it is that the philologist and writer has invited the public to think as in the past where time looked as an opportunity and an exercise of freedom.

From the medical and scientific point of view, Manel Esteller, a researcher at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Institute, has made light on the passing of the years in people. “When we get old we do not age the same, some people have a very clear head, others have the fatal liver or vice versa,” said the doctor. With the help of María Branyas, considered the oldest person in the world with 117 years, he has made different advances to study longevity against diseases associated with old age. “It is possible to separate longevity and diseases from old age, they are different biological mechanisms, drugs can be used to fight longevity and others for old age diseases,” he added. «It is expected that as we get old we will have more diseases, the centenary and super centenary, in good health, who die, are an exception. The role of genes is very important, they will largely determine what you are going to live ». Also, Manel Esteller has been awarded at the end of the Conference Day with the Blue Genius Award for his relevant work for society. “It is a stimulus to work the next day, there are still people who die for cancer every day, the research we do is very important,” he thanked when picking it up.

With the feeling of having dedicated a part of his life to working great days in the offica, Andrés González, an economist and known in the world of financial communication for his profile in social networks 'La Pizarra de Andrés', has presented himself in the auditorium to talk about time as an active. «Time does not accumulate, we do not value time, we enjoy them. As you turn for more years, the less time you have left, the minutes of tomorrow, they are worth more than today, "he has clarified. Before those present, he developed a presentation of a world in which he could buy and sell time. «It would become the final currency. Would they be willing to work a lifetime to live longer? "The economist has questioned. Although it has also transferred the importance of time to investments and launched several options with known examples in the short, long and medium term.









Quynh Mai, founder and CEO of the Qulture agency, has arrived in Santander with the idea that people access generation D. “Young people are teaching us to live in the future, we do not understand them, they have no job, they have no money, but they are teaching us to relate to the world,” he valued. «The digital generation uses social networks as a search browser, I to decide where to have dinner last night in Santander I opted to search Tiktok the recommendation and vivicity of other users. I arrived at the restaurant and showed directly the photo of what I wanted to eat and they served me ».

If there has been a history of overcoming that has quickly captured the attention of the attendees has been that of Gustavo Zerbino, survivor of the Andes plane crash. During the 73 days in which he fought for survival with the rest of his living companions he had to adapt quickly to the reality of how his life changed in seconds: “We sang and danced for a long weekend and everything stopped.” Zerbino has valued the need to accept reality and transform problems into opportunities, being part of the solution and not the problem.