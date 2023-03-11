Tongo passed away at the age of 65. The artist had already been in poor health for a few months and his death was confirmed last Friday, March 10. Certainly the popular ‘I told him’ He will be remembered by thousands after he went viral on various occasions for his covers, which made him visible to an international audience and made ‘Tonglish’ an event in Latin pop culture. But did you know that the singer was able to bring his life to the cinema and on national TV even before the furor over the versions of famous songs, such as “numb” Linkin Park?

The life of Tongo to Peruvian cinema and TV

By 2010, Abelardo Gutiérrez (his real name) had already announced that he had received a proposal for his life to be the protagonist of a new miniseries, under the watchful eye of the producer Fernando Vasquezwho was behind “Hasta las estrellas” (a program about Abencia Meza). In fact, the artist himself wanted to play himself.

In 2014, he returned to give details about productions inspired by him. “For a long time we have had coordination with Mr. Juan Carlos Torrico (film director) for the films. There are three movies, three books and three seriess”, he commented on that occasion to the magazine “Espectáculos” (via RPP).

Everything pointed to ‘Le Tongué‘ was beyond excited to recount his dramatic experiences to the public. “There is a project that we are preparing about all the importance and his entire life, because he is a long-suffering man,” said his representative (via Peru.com).

However, as you may have already realized, these plans did not come to fruition. The motives? No specific reasons have been revealed as to why they didn’t take place, though with the beloved singer’s recent death, it’s likely we’ll see a dramatization of his story on TV soon.

What did Tongo die of?

Tongo passed away last Friday March 10th. Although his state of health had been complicated for some time, the news of his death surprised thousands. What caused his death? Terminal renal failure ended up taking his life at the age of 65 in the Arzobispo Loayza hospital.