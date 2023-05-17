Angel Gaviria is a character from “Al fondo hay sitio” remembered by fans, who appeared for the first time in the seventh season of the América TV series. His presence did not go unnoticed, as his connections led him to experience tense scenes repeatedly. However, his relationships with clandestine organizations were not an impediment for him to start a romance with shirley, the daughter of Lucho and Reyna. In one of her many visits to the family home Gonzales PachasYoni’s sister’s boyfriend lived an awkward moment with Tito.

While showing his partner and her mother how his gun worked, the alleged logging businessman fired through the kitchen window. Upon realizing it, the shot that escaped hit the beer bottle he had. Titus in the hand. The bullet did not hurt Pepe’s friend and only scared him, since the container broke into two parts. “You will know how to excuse me, brother. The best hunter misses a shot”mentioned the character played by Julian Legaspi. This fact shocked everyone on the second floor.

Advance of chapter 220 of “There is room in the background”

Where to see “In the background there is site 10” LIVE?

If you want to enjoy the series “At the bottom there is room”Tune in to the América TV channel from Monday to Friday at 8:40 pm After the reality show “This is war”, you can easily find it on the channel’s open signal.