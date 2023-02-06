América and Santos Laguna starred in one of the best clashes of day 5 of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The duel held at the Estadio Corona ended tied at two goals. The Eagles were able to get up and equalize despite going down by two goals.
Fernando Ortiz will have to draw many conclusions from this game against the Guerreros, mainly in the defensive sector, which continues to seem fragile. Next Saturday, February 11, Club América will host Necaxa at the Azteca Stadium. The bad news is that for this commitment the participation of an important player is in doubt: Alejandra Zendejas.
Zendejas had to leave the pitch just after minute 19 of the match against Santos Laguna after feeling discomfort in his right leg. Brian Rodríguez entered his place.
In a press conference, Fernando Ortiz, the Águilas coach, referred to Zendejas’ injury and what is the prognosis for it. The ‘Tano’ stated that the Mexican-American winger, a fixture in his lineups, suffered a tear, thus ruling out a more severe injury.
The Argentine strategist was optimistic and stated that Zendejas “will have the necessary days” to recover for the game against the Rayos next weekend.
The Mexican-American soccer player has become an important element during the management of ‘Tano’ Ortiz in America. Despite having significant competition in his band, with the return of Leonardo Suárez and the hiring of Jürgen Damm, Zendejas continues to be a starter and contributing to the Azulcremas.
