Although he is one of the most important figures in América Televisión, Veronica Linares has repeatedly made it clear that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, especially when it comes to his partner, Alfred Riveroor some of their little children.

However, a past episode of the beginning of their relationship has come to light again after the journalist recalled, in a recent interview, the awkward moment she lived with the father of her children when they were caught together for the first time. , by the cameras of Magaly Medina.

Relive that day in which the communicator’s current partner threw the door at a ‘magpie’ who was recording them leaving a nightclub.

The future husband of Verónica Linares is a prominent lawyer. Photo: @veronicalinaresc/Instagram

The ampay of Veronica Linares

The images date back to mid-2010, just four months after Veronica Linares ended her three-year marriage to fellow journalist Manolo del Castillo. The reporters of the disappeared program “Magaly TV” were the ones who captured the very affectionate communicator with whom she is now the parent of her offspring.

Hand in hand and with a smile from ear to ear, the presenter of América Televisión could be seen as she headed to her vehicle in a Miraflores parking lot with her companion.

Although his unexpected appearance with a mysterious heartthrob surprised viewers, the attitude of the then young man was what stood out the most in the video, since, in order to flee from the cameras, Alfred Rivero He didn’t hold back and ended up throwing the car door at a ‘magpie’.

“It’s not even his car and he’s pulling it. The door is thrown on us like this, I don’t recommend it, Veronica ”, were the comments that the ATV figure gave after seeing the bad treatment they gave their reporters.

Verónica Linares remembers her first ampay

In a recent interview for the YouTube channel of “We are NDG”they asked Veronica Linares about your partner’s relationship Alfred Rivero with the television medium, since she is a public figure. Given this, she replied that her fiancé “hates him” because her first appearance on her cameras was because of the ampay they had.

“His first encounter with television, because of me, was with Magaly. A ‘magpie’ appeared and we were leaving a disco. So they started chasing us. They wanted to bring the cameras closer to him and he closed the door as if to say ‘let’s go’ ”, said the journalist.

On the other hand, he mentioned that, as a result of this experience, a curious nickname arose for him: the ‘Tirapuertas’. “At that time he worked in a department store that had a door closer and from there he became the ‘official door closer,'” he added with a laugh.

Who is Alfredo Rivero?

Alfredo Rivero Grandson is a prominent lawyer who specializes in the retail sector. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has more than 20 years of experience in the field and has held important positions as self-regulatory corporate legal manager for the Falabella Group in Peru.

This has earned him some accolades. One in 2018 (List of most influential and outstanding legal managers in Peru) and another in 2019 (List of most outstanding and influential legal teams in Peru) under the Legal 500 of England.

Veronica Linares and Alfredo Rivero Nieto. Photo: Veronica Linares/Instagram

Not being a public figure, Alfred It goes unnoticed on social networks. The most remembered appearance of him was when Verónica Linares introduced him while pregnant with her first child.