Football player sebastian cordova He continues to recover after suffering a pulbagia that keeps him sidelined from the professional courts with the Tigres team,
In the previous tournament, the university winger played a good role, and was one of the main people responsible for leading his team to the championship against Chivas.
How long will Sebastián Córdova be out?
At the time it was reported that the national team would be in the dry dock for around 3 weeks, however, the bad news has not been long in coming for the team led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi.
According to information from the journalist willie gonzalezCórdova will be out for about 6 weeks, and everything seems to be complicated.
“Córdova’s situation, he will be out for 6 weeks due to groin pain, it is a very complicated problem to cure, there have been players who have had such serious groin problems that they have ended their careers.
“Córdova will not be there for 6 weeks, until the second week of August. All the Leagues Cup, obviously all the first games in the league. Let’s hope he recovers soon and it’s not a matter of going to surgery.”sentenced the journalist.
If all goes well, Sebastián Córdova would be returning with Tigres for matchday 5 against Santos Laguna, or on matchday 7, against Querétaro.
Likewise, said source points out that Siboldi would be making use of Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Lainez or Luis Quiñones to occupy the sensitive loss due to Sebastián Córdova’s injury. Otherwise, they would look for a footballer abroad with the characteristics of the injured person.
