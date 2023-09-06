Club Deportivo Guadalajara is not living its best moment in the Apertura 2023, after having had a great start and became leader of the table after the first four dates, so, facing the National Classic against Club América , it is a fact that the coach Veljko Paunovic requires having all his players available to face the Eagles, however, the question has arisen if he will be able to count on Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzman.
The absence of ‘little‘ was the most important novelty for last weekend’s commitment against Rayados because he was not a starter and did not even appear among the replacement options because he presented physical discomfort during the week that prevented him from participating in the duel against Monterrey .
The reality is that, until now, the Sacred Flock has not shared any medical report on the midfielder’s state of health; However, the right leg injury suffered by the rojiblanco captain would not be considered serious, which is why there was hope that he could have played last weekend.
Fortunately for Chivas, they could recover their captain against América because the FIFA Date is crossed before the game, so the club’s medical staff will have almost two weeks to recover one of its leaders.
The new edition of the Clásico Nacional will take place next Saturday, September 16, at the Azteca Stadium field at 9:05 p.m. Central Mexico time.
