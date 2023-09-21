After the victory in the National Classic, Club América reported on the unfortunate injury of Nestor Araujo which will make him miss several months of activity, after the Mexican defender suffered a rupture of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.
“Our player is undergoing evaluation to determine the definitive treatment,” Club América announced on social networks.
The recovery time, if surgery is needed, would be 6 to 9 months, so the Mexican defender will surely miss the rest of the season with the Eagles.
During the second half of the year, the Mexican defender was questioned a lot by the Azulcrema fans due to his level of play, during the team’s participation in the Leagues Cup 2023the player played four duels for a total of 103 minutes.
But after the reactivation of Apertura 2023 after the break due to Leagues Cup 2023, the player did not see activity in the Apertura 2023 and only played the first two dates of the tournament. Before the news about his serious injury, he was not being considered by the coaching staff, in fact, before the transfer market closed, there was a lot of speculation about his departure from the institution.
According to several reports, the AEK Athens of Greece was interested in the Mexican’s services, so he could have returned to the Old Continent, but in the end the rumors did not prosper and nothing more was known about the subject.
