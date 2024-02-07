Kevin Álvarez has gone from strength to strength during his career as a Club América player. The former Pachuca player started in a great way, but at the end of the 2023 Apertura of the MX League he lost the title to Miguel Layún. At the start of Clausura 2024, the full-back began to regain his level, but an injury cut off his progress.
Due to an injury, the defender missed the matchday 5 match against Monterrey and was also absent against Real Estelí in the Concacaf Champions Cup. In a conversation on the podcast that he shares with Miguel Layún and Igor Lichnovsky, Álvarez stated that he has been suffering from pubalgia for months and that this injury currently afflicts him.
The Club América player opened up and confessed that he infiltrated to be able to continue playing with the Águilas. In the podcast, Álvarez talked about the severity of the injury and how long he could be sidelined.
“I have had pubalgia for four months or so. It is a somewhat complicated injury, for people who have had it, they know how painful and uncomfortable it is. Last tournament, I was excited about my first tournament, being champion I never stopped. I injected myself two or three times a week to play on the weekends and to this day that's how I do it (…) This whole tournament that I started I tried to do it like the last tournament, but it's not working for me anymore. “The injections are already bothering me, so it's time to take care of myself and recover. It's time to step aside and work on this. I'm going to stop, I don't know, it could be two weeks, one week, but work to be able to return sooner.”
– Kevin Álvarez on podcast
André Jardine has tried Israel Reyes and Emilio Lara as right backs, but neither of them have convinced with their performances.
#time #Kevin #Álvarez #fields #América
Leave a Reply