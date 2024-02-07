Kevin Álvarez talking about his injury, he has been suffering from pubalgia for more than 4 months and has been injecting himself two-three times every week to continue playing.

But he says it's not working anymore and it's very painful, so he's going to work on his recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZJDmPeuiRy

— Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) February 5, 2024