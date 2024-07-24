Bad news for Club Deportivo Guadalajara and it is that it was confirmed that the injury suffered by the central defender Jesus Orozco in the match of Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament against Mazatlán FC, was more serious than expected.
The starting central defender of the Rebaño Sagrado will be absent between four and six weeks due to a muscle tear, as confirmed by the journalist Fernando Esquivelso you will definitely miss the Leagues Cup 2024.
It should be remembered that the 22-year-old footballer was with the Mexican national team in the Copa America 2024although he did not have a single minute of activity, and during the start of the Apertura 2024 he was a starter in the first four matches of the competition.
The red and white team will return to action in Liga MX in a month on August 24 against Tigres UANL, meanwhile, they are preparing their commitment for Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 2024 in view of San Jose Earthquakes This Saturday, July 27th at 8:00 p.m. from Levi’s Stadium.
Meanwhile, Matchday 3 corresponding to the second match of the phase will be against Los Angeles Galaxy next Sunday, August 4th at 8:30 pm at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
