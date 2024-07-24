🚨🐐 CONFIRMED. Chiquete Orozco will miss the Leagues Cup.

The injury suffered against Mazatlán turned out to be more serious than expected:

A muscle tear will keep him out for at least 4-6 weeks.

He misses the Leagues Cup. A sensitive loss for Chivas.@365scoresMX pic.twitter.com/1mmwGhzJQy

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 23, 2024