Club América secured its ticket to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup 2024after defeating the St. Louis City by 2-4 in the round of 16 and for that reason, their next rival will be Colorado Rapids next Saturday, August 17 at 8:00 p.m. from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff headed by André Jardinein the first part of the match against the St. Louis Citythe Dutch right winger, Javairo Dilrosunsuffered an injury that forced him to be substituted in the 32nd minute.
This has set off alarm bells for the blue-cream team because the right wing is without its two main pieces, since the European footballer joins the loss of Alejandro ZendejasIt is worth mentioning that, so far, the board has not given official news about the severity of the player’s injury.
It was just within half an hour of the match that Dilrosun He wanted to avoid the American’s mark Jayden Reidbut he slipped and fell, remaining on the grass until he was treated.
While it is true that Dilrosun He left on his own two feet, it is believed to have been a muscle injury and his exit from the match was largely to avoid aggravating the situation.
Waiting for the official medical report, Javairo Dilrosun has joined other injured players of the team within the Leagues Cup 2024as they have been Christian Borja and Sebastian Caceresin addition to the one already mentioned Zendejas.
Since his arrival at the capital club at the beginning of the year, the 26-year-old footballer has played 26 games, and has three goals and six assists to his name.
