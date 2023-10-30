Although Club América won a great victory last weekend against Monterrey, the azulcrema team suffered two painful losses ahead of the closing of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX. So much Igor Lichnovsky like Brian Rodríguez had to be substituted in the match against Rayados because they suffered an injury.
According to the most recent reports, the Uruguayan winger will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. But what is the prognosis for Lichnovsky?
Since his arrival at the Águilas, the Chilean defender has become a key element for the defense of the Coapa club. Licnovsky will miss the duel against Atlético de San Luis because he has already accumulated five yellow cards.
Now, in the 45th minute of the duel against Monterrey, the South American defender suffered a physical discomfort. Igor fell to the grass after feeling a pull on the back of his thigh. The player was replaced at half-time by André Jardine.
So far, Club América has not shared a medical report revealing the severity of Lichnovsky’s injury or the approximate recovery time.
The player could be out of activity for between one to three weeks if it is a muscle contracture.
Lichnovsky has played eight games for América in the Apertura 2023 and has scored two goals and given two assists.
