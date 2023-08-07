Henry Martin is a key element for America club. The Yucatecan striker has raised his level over the last year and a half and has become the leader of the cream-blue offense. After his participation with the Mexican National Team, ‘La Bomba’ returned to training for the Eagles to play the League Cup 2023.
Henry had a great performance in the duel of matchday 2 of the binational competition against St. Louis. André Jardine, coach of the Coapa team, decided to rest him for the duel against Columbus Crew, which América lost by a landslide.
For the round of 32 duel, the Brazilian strategist was going to send Martín as a starter against Chicago Fire, but the attacker from El Tri was injured in the warm-up.
The cream-blue striker underwent an MRI and the Águilas medical team determined that suffered a strained right calf.
According to the most recent reports, Henry Martin he will miss between three and four weeks to recover from the injury that afflicts him. That is to say, ‘La Bomba’ will no longer have activity in the Leagues Cup 2023.
According to these estimates, the América striker could return for matchday 7 of the Apertura 2023 against Cruz Azul (September 2) or for the duel on matchday 8 against Guadalajara (September 16).
Henry will break concentration with America and travel to Mexico to start his rehabilitation immediately.
