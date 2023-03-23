Tigres has entered a negative dynamic in the second part of the tournament. The UANL team has three defeats in its last four games, two in a row, in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Likewise, the cats suffered to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.
Marco Antonio Ruiz’s style of play does not convince a large sector of the fans of the university team and the pressure grows week after week. To make matters worse, Fernando Gorriarán, one of Tigres’ great reinforcements for this semester, was injured in the duel on matchday 12 against Monterrey in the Clásico Regio.
The Uruguayan midfielder came on as a substitute at minute 40 against Rayados and Sebastián Córdova entered in his place. The UANL group reported, through social networks, that Gorriarán suffered a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of his left leg and that his return to group work will depend on his evolution.
The 28-year-old midfielder has played 947 minutes over 12 games in the Clausura 2023. In this journey, Gorriarán has added two goals and two assists to his personal record. This season he has played more advanced than he did in Santos Laguna, with Guido Pizarro and Rafael Carioca taking more charge of the defensive aspect.
It seems that Fernando Gorriarán will miss the matchday 13 duel against Toluca, which will take place on Sunday, April 2.
#time #Fernando #Gorriarán #courts
Leave a Reply