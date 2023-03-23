MEDIC REPORT @christusmx

📌 We inform that our player, @nandogorriaranwas diagnosed with a grade one myofibrillar lesion in the femoral biceps of his left leg, so his return to group work is subject to evolution. pic.twitter.com/DuVDpg8Ua0

— Official Tigres Club 🐯 (@TigresOficial) March 22, 2023