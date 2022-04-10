Xavi’s Barça is being one of the great sensations of world football. It is true that he still has things to polish and that the squad could be improved, but what nobody expected is that in just a few months, the Catalans could aspire to a title such as the Europa League, and even to win La Liga.
Barça is now 12 points behind Real Madrid if it wins this matchday, a very considerable distance, but it must be taken into account that the Catalans have one less game, and that therefore, they could be 9 behind the leader when they play that game late. If we take into account that for the Catalans, after having played those games, they would still have the possibility of adding 19 points, we can say that there is still a chance that they will win La Liga, making a historic comeback, as happened in 2003. Regarding this comeback, Ronaldinho commented in an interview that he believed it could be repeated.
The Brazilian recalled that in 2003 they managed to lift the league trophy by overcoming Real Madrid by 18 points in a season in which it seemed that they would go blank. Ronaldinho said that this could happen again this year, as the Catalans are playing a sensational game and are capable of winning all the remaining games.
Real Madrid, for its part, also has its options intact in the Champions League, and could feel tired in La Liga, in addition to the fact that its game is being less effective. If the white team loses a game, the pressure could tip the scales for the Blaugrana. We’ll see what happens in the end, both teams have similar calendars, but there is no doubt that if Madrid manages to be regular they will end up winning without complications, as they have shown throughout the entire campaign.
