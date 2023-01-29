Eva Ayllón had her troubled presentation in Viña del Mar when she was rejected by the public when she began to sing “La flor de la canela”.

Eva Ayllon She is an internationally recognized singer, with 11 albums nominated for the Latin Grammy, in addition to having that award for Musical Excellence. However, the ‘Queen of Landó’ went through a very uncomfortable and embarrassing moment when she appeared before the ‘monster’ of Quinta Vergara at the XLII Viña del Mar International Song Festival 2001. This happened despite having attended in quality of jury of the official competition together with the Chilean folklorists Sergio Sauvalle (author of the song “El corralero”), Margarita Alarcón, Pedro Messone, Vicente Bianchi, Ginette Acevedo and Tito ‘Temucano’ Fernández.

Eva Ayllón screwed up in Viña del Mar

On Sunday, February 25, 2001, the presenter Antony Vodanovic introduced 45-year-old Eva Ayllón to the stage of the Quinta Vergara amphitheater. However, his request to receive the Peruvian interpreter with “affectionate applause” was ignored and, on the contrary, the public began to whistle, boo and interrupt the artist who was trying to interpret “La flor de la canela”, “Hate me”, “Cariño malo” and, later, “Cariño bonito” in a duet with the singer Felix Valdelomar Ganozaone of the great voices of Afro-Peruvian music.

In the nine minutes that her presentation lasted, Eva Ayllón sought to encourage the public to accompany her in the choirs, receiving silence as a response. Even so, when she said goodbye to her, she said: “Thank you very much, Viña. Thank you for allowing Peru to be with you.”

Why was Eva Ayllón screwed up in Viña del Mar?

The Peruvian singer Fabiola de la Cuba rehearsed an explanation of what happened on the Viña del Mar stage with Eva Ayllón, saying that the Chilean press was predisposed against Peruvian singers.

For its part, the portal El mercurio de Valparaíso praised the Creole: “The powerful voice of this mature woman was not drowned out even by the cries of ‘Get out!’ (…). Undoubtedly, Eva Ayllón was a quality proposal, which for some went unnoticed. Bad for them.”

However, other media pointed out that it was a bad choice for Eva Ayllón to come out just before the Spanish singers Miguel Bosé and Ana Torroja, because they were the artists that the public expected to see when they were announced on the main poster of Viña del Mar along with to Ráfaga with their Argentine cumbia, the regue group gondwanathe rock band The law and balladeer Myriam Hernández.