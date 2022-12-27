Club América is in preseason, there is only one Copa match left for Mexico before the Clausura 2023 tournament starts at the beginning of January and unfortunately there is bad news for the Azulcrema environment and that is that a starting player for Fernando Ortiz He is injured a few days before the start of the contest.
the youth advocate emilio lara he suffered a cracked rib and will have to be out of action for a while, so the Argentine coach will have to make the necessary adjustments at the back to get as good as possible at the start of the tournament.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
You have to remember that emilio lara He was one of the cream-blue revelations last tournament, he assumed the title that he left vacant Jorge Sanchez on the right side and although it is not his natural position, he knew how to respond and was left with ownership, thanks to his performance, for which it is expected that he will continue to be a benchmark in defense in the next tournament.
Fortunately for the player, the crack in his ribs is not that serious, but even so, he would miss at least one to two of the first games of the Águilas in Clausura 2023, since he is expected to be out of activity for at least 15 days .
#time #Emilio #Lara #courts
Leave a Reply