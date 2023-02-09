Duván Vergara’s passage through Mexican soccer has been very eventful. The Colombian winger arrived in Monterrey with a lot of poster, but unfortunately, he has not been able to show his full potential because he has suffered very serious injuries during his career as an albiazul player.
Vergara missed almost a year of activity due to a serious injury. The torn ligaments and meniscus in his right knee kept him out of the winger. The Clausura 2023 tournament represented his return to the team in shape, after playing a few minutes in the Apertura 2022.
However, the player broke down in tears at the end of the duel against Toluca, on matchday 5, last weekend. Vergara came on as a substitute at minute 85 and was desperate after the final whistle because he felt physical discomfort again.
Hours later, the element came out to publicly apologize for his reaction and stated that his tears were impotence because he longs to play with Rayados again and was injured again.
The good news for Monterrey and the Colombian winger is that the injury is not serious and he can be back with the team in a few weeks. The most recent reports indicate that Vergara will miss the remainder of February.
Through a statement, the club reported that studies were carried out on the striker and that he has fibrillar edema in the posterior thigh of his left leg.
The recovery time of the Rayados attacker would be between two and three weeks, that is, Vergara will miss the commitments against Necaxa and León, but he could be ready to have minutes against FC Juárez on matchday 10, which will take place on March 4.
