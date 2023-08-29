Diego Laínez He has an incredible track record at his young age. The Mexican winger has been an Olympic medalist, a two-time Liga MX champion, a Copa del Rey champion once and a Gold Cup champion once. All this at the age of 23. The number of titles that the native of Tamaulipas has achieved is incredible, however, a sector of the fans reproaches him that has had little or no role in obtaining these cups.
The talented attacker’s process has been cut short due to technical decisions, injuries and illnesses. During his best moment with Real Betis, for example, Lainez lost ownership after contracting COVID-19. Now that it seems that the American youth squad is living his best moments with tigersan injury arrives that will take him away from the playing fields indefinitely.
Through their social networks, the UANL group confirmed that Diego Lainez suffered a left knee sprain due to a medial collateral ligament strain.
This injury will remove the young winger from the courts for between 4 and 6 weeks and, if the sprain is grade II, the absence will be between 8 and 12 weeks, if it is grade III it will be even longer according to information from Marca.
During this semester, Diego Lainez has played 233 minutes in the Leagues Cup, over four games, and 68 minutes in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX where the Tigres team is in sixth position in the table with 8 Units earned after 5 matches.
The winger was earning a place as a starter in Robert Dante Siboldi’s scheme, but this injury will cut his progress.
