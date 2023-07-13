Harmony 10 from Piura launched the album “Pacto de amor” in 1991 with great optimism, but success did not smile on him. The political context convulsed by the economic crisis and terrorism aggravated the situation. However, Walther Lozada He did not give up, so he hired two voices that are now part of the history of the First: Robert Moreno and Martin Perez Carreno.

However, the circumstances this time were more difficult. The historic leader, Walther Lozada, came to feel that he couldn’t take it anymore and that the orchestra had come to an end. Martín Pérez said that the musical director made a drastic decision. “He told us they know what guys up to here. They are free. They can go play in other orchestras,” he said.

Walter Lozada left an indisputable legacy and marked a milestone in Peruvian cumbia. Photo: Harmony 10.

Perhaps they felt that destiny predicted triumphs for them. Hence, all the members of the orchestra met to convince Walther Lozada to relaunch the group with new songs.

The following year, volume 7 was recorded and they presented themselves as Nueva Armonía 10. They reached the peak of success with many songs, among which stands out “What did you come back to woman“, in the voice of Roberto Moreno and the first Wilmer guitar that transmitted nostalgia with the trilling of the strings.

This year is a separate chapter, as new talents have arrived.koky kanano and Roman Coronado joined the wind instruments team. The same happened with percussion, which welcomed the Peña brothers. Finally, Lucho joined, the ‘cat bazan‘.

By then, Walther Lozada was satisfied with the decision he had made when his musicians asked him not to give up. The orchestra was at its best and Percy Chapoñay and Makuko Gallardo established themselves as permanent singers. However, Tony Rosado decided to leave the group. In his place came Dany Delgado, who quickly brought songs like “Ve y dile” to fame with his unmatched voice range.

When Armonía 10 had already established itself as one of the most requested groups, in 1997 César ‘Chechi’ Saavedra returned. Thus, after several years, the trio with which the first album was recorded was reunited: César Saavedra, Makuko Gallardo and Percy Chapoñay. One way to celebrate this union was to record “Parranda 12”, a group of hits from the 80s. The success continued to smile on the northern group and they became one of the most representative groups of Peruvian cumbia, which makes adults and children dance throughout the national territory and much of the foreigner.

Tribute to Walther Lozada, leader of Armonia 10

One year after his death, this July 23, the Lozada family will pay tribute to the leader and friend in this group. The event will be free at the Military Casino of Piura. A large turnout of fans of La Primerísima is expected, as well as historical musicians of this cumbiambera group.

Cigarette smoke, success of Armonía 10

Although it is a song also performed by the Team 5, Harmony 10, in the voice of the late Percy Chapoñay, led to the success that is requested by the public to this day. It is a song of love disappointment composed by Manuel Mantilla from Trujillo.

