Club América said goodbye to the Azteca Stadium in the best possible way by winning the Apertura 2023 tournament and it is estimated that from the next tournament they will not be able to play in it until after the 2026 World Cup and in the meantime their headquarters will be the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, with the announcement by the board yet to be confirmed.
The works on the legendary building will be many and therefore, they will take their time, so the time they will be away from home will not be short and it is estimated that they will do so until after the next World Cup that will take place in Mexico. United States and Canada.
The most up-to-date report from the journalist TUDN, Julio Ibanezthe 'Colossus of Santa Úrsula' will begin its remodeling beginning the year in the month of January and its opening will not be until the start of the World Cup, since it will be one of the three venues in the 2026 edition and will host said fair for third time in its history after doing so in 1970 and 1986, which will mark a unique record by hosting a World Cup tournament on three occasions.
It is expected that the Águilas will be able to use their facilities until the Apertura 2026 tournament, that is, there will be two and a half years (Clausura 2024, Apertura 2024, Clausura 2025, Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2026) of waiting to return home, a once the World Cup ends in the summer of 2026 and its venue is in extraordinary condition, 60 years after its inauguration.
