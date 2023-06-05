Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo they had a short and intense relationship. The businesswoman confirmed the end of her idyll and eliminated the photographs that she kept with the soccer player, while Rodrigo Cuba choose not to provide any statement to the media. However, the signs that the relationship was not going well were given through a video uploaded to TikTok in which both said what they did not like about the other. In the video, Ale called her then partner insensitive.

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo have a daughter together. Photo: Instagram / Rodrigo Cuba.

Why did Ale Venturo call Rodrigo Cuba “insensitive”?

In the video in question, each had to say five things they didn’t like about the other. In one of the situations that Ale mentioned, she indicated that he didn’t care if she started crying.

“The fourth thing I don’t like about you is that I can cry and you don’t care why I’m crying. You are 1,000 percent insensitive.”sentenced.

Venturo’s statement caused laughter in Rodrigo Cuba and he did not hesitate to respond:

“Well, another thing I don’t like is that you tell me I’m insensitive and bad, because a dove passed by and she starts crying. I can’t do anything with that.”said.

What other things did Ale Venturo say that he did not like about ‘Gato’ Cuba?

In addition to insensitivity, Ale Venturo indicated that he did not like Rodrigo being on his cell phone all the time, that he did not pull the toilet lever and that he put all the weight of his leg on his hip, causing him discomfort due to the state of pregnancy that was at the time.

