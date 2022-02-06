The last time that the Argentine coach Ricardo La Volpe He was in charge of the technical direction of a club, it was with Deportivo Toluca in Liga MX, where he remained for about eight months at the beginning of 2019 and at the end of it in the position.
In that period, the experienced strategist, currently 70 years old, was interested in reinforcing his squad with the Colombian left winger, louis diaz, who in this last winter transfer market landed in the city of Liverpool with the networks of the Premier League as a star reinforcement.
It was precisely in the 2019 Opening tournament that the scarlet team in charge of the ‘mustache‘ was seeking to reinforce himself on the left wing and among the options that were contemplated in the Mexican team was the player who at that time belonged to Junior from Barranquilla.
“There are options like Castillo, Áviles (Hurtado) and a Colombian named (Luis) Díaz,” the coach confessed at the time.
The coffee footballer had played 86 games in which he scored 20 goals and gave seven assists with Junior, so it aroused the interest of several clubs and one of them was Toluca.
In the end, it was the porto who ended up hiring the 22-year-old attacker and paid for his transfer a little more than €7 million, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.
After two and a half years with the Dragons, louis diaz he scored 41 goals and gave 19 assists in 125 games to attract the attention of Jurgen Klopp who requested his transfer to Liverpool, which was agreed in €45 million plus 15 in variables.
