This Sunday at Spotify Camp NouPumas was easily surpassed by Barcelona in the dispute over the Joan Gamper Trophysuffering a spectacular 6-0 win, after a brace by pedri and polish targets Robert Lewandowskithe French Ousmane Dembelethe Gabonese Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and the dutch Frankie de Jong.
Just after 20 minutes, the university students were already falling 4-0, without being able to generate much danger against the culé goal, therefore, they could not repeat the feat of hitting a world great at home, as they faced Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium nearly two decades ago for the Santiago Bernabeu Trophy.
On that occasion, the meringues had in their ranks great international stars such as the English david beckham Y Michael Owen, Guti, Cease, Michel Salgado, Juanfran Torres, Fernando Morientesthe Argentinian Santiago Solarithe Portuguese louis figothe French Zinedine Zidaneamong others.
National University He came from having been champion in the Clausura 2004 by defeating Chivas from the penalty shootout, with Hugo Sanchez on the bench, guiding a squad made up of the Paraguayan Dario Veronthe brazilian Leander Augustus, Serge Bernal, Jaime Lozano, Joaquin Beltran, Israel Castro, Francis Fonseca, Jose Luis Lopez and others.
The game was played on August 31, 2004, and the Liga MX team had enough to win the trophy, thanks to a goal scored by Israel Castro. From the first minute, the auriazules rushed to the front finding chances by the Uruguayan diego alonso and of Lush from set pieces, with Bernal responding on the arc as well.
In the complement the Bolivian was also encouraged Joaquin Botero with a shot that went over the goal Ceasebut it was not until the 70’s when Castro They returned a wall to encourage him to take a powerful shot from the right, still far from the area, to surprise and place the ball close to the right post.
Yet Cougars had the opportunity to extend the board to 82′ when Lush overflowed on the right side to send a diagonal that hit David Toledobut the goalkeeper managed to divert, falling the round to Castrowho looked for the goal, but a defensive deflection prevented the 0-2.
Thus, National University took possession of the XXVI edition of the Santiago Bernabeu Trophybeing so far the only Mexican club that has been able to win the title, although they have also won it Bayern Munich, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Ajax Amsterdam and Inter Milanhowever, it has not been disputed since 2018.
