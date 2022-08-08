Dani Alves lived his own party despite Barcelona’s 6-0 defeat of the Pumas ❤️https://t.co/Z1EH3b2mIy pic.twitter.com/CxIrB5ExbH — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) August 7, 2022

On that occasion, the meringues had in their ranks great international stars such as the English david beckham Y Michael Owen, Guti, Cease, Michel Salgado, Juanfran Torres, Fernando Morientesthe Argentinian Santiago Solarithe Portuguese louis figothe French Zinedine Zidaneamong others.

📸| In 2004 our Pumas beat Real Madrid 1-0, winning the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy. 🏆 This is the Blue and Gold moment for today’s match. 🐾#OriginOfThePassion #ImDePumas pic.twitter.com/kxiKZAdZH8 – PUMAS (@PumasMX) August 7, 2022

The game was played on August 31, 2004, and the Liga MX team had enough to win the trophy, thanks to a goal scored by Israel Castro. From the first minute, the auriazules rushed to the front finding chances by the Uruguayan diego alonso and of Lush from set pieces, with Bernal responding on the arc as well.

Today Pumas will play the Joan Gamper Trophy against Barcelona and it is impossible not to remember that match in 2004, when with a goal from Israel Castro 🇲🇽, they beat Real Madrid 1-0 and won the Santiago Bernabéu Trophy 🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/VkzB1vbFn2 – MX South America (@MXSudamerica) August 7, 2022

Yet Cougars had the opportunity to extend the board to 82′ when Lush overflowed on the right side to send a diagonal that hit David Toledobut the goalkeeper managed to divert, falling the round to Castrowho looked for the goal, but a defensive deflection prevented the 0-2.