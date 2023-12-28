The Peruvian music scene is in mourning. December 28 began with the sad news of the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz, who ceased to exist at 6:55 am due to natural causes, which was certified by a private doctor, as reported by the singer's eldest son to the National Police. The legacy of the composer also crossed horizons and he was able to have a participation, although brief, on national television, during the broadcast of an episode of the successful program 'Pataclaun'.

In honor of the memory of one of the most important Peruvian artists of recent years, in the following note we remember that fun moment that coincided with Johanna San Miguel and Wendy Ramos in their roles as 'Queca' and Wendy, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died at the age of 54

How was Pedro Suárez – Vértiz's participation in 'Pataclaún'?

Pedro Suarez – Vertiz participated in episode 10 of the first season of 'Pataclaun'which took place during the first months of 1998. In said episode, the protagonists were worried about the low rating figures that the program had, so they dedicated themselves to performing various numbers of performances in order to attract public attention.

After several failed attempts, 'Tony'Carlos Carlín's character, warned 'Queca' and Wendy that the next sequence was going to be extraordinary. It was there that he approached the door and allowed Pedro Suárez – Vértiz to enter the scene, who, with guitar in hand, went to the center of the set and performed a fragment of 'I'm falling in love', one of the most emblematic songs. of his repertoire.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died TODAY at the age of 54: authorities arrived at his home in Miraflores

After his participation, 'Tony' returned to the scene and the singer 'disappeared'. Later, he announced that the rating had gone through the roof due to the musical presentation of the former leader of Arena Hash, an act that marked the end of one of the few interventions that Suárez-Vértiz had on television.

What did Pedro Suárez – Vértiz die from?

The exact causes of death Pedro Suarez – Vertiz are still unknown, although the National Police of Peru announced that the incident occurred due to natural causes, which would have been certified by a private doctor who treated the remembered singer-songwriter.

YOU CAN SEE: How did 'Queca' from 'Pataclaun' die? Carlos Carlín revealed the secret

It should be remembered that Suárez – Vértiz had suffered from muscle atrophy since 2017, an illness that prevented him from continuing with his musical career and made him withdraw from the stage, because he could no longer speak normally.

In one of the latest publications on his networks, Pedro Suárez – Vértiz published a photo with his family with a tender message. Photo: Instagram Pedro Suárez – Vértiz

#time #Pedro #Suárez #Vértiz #appeared #39Pataclaún39 #upset #39Queca39 #Wendy

The Peruvian music scene is in mourning. December 28 began with the sad news of the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz, who ceased to exist at 6:55 am due to natural causes, which was certified by a private doctor, as reported by the singer's eldest son to the National Police. The legacy of the composer also crossed horizons and he was able to have a participation, although brief, on national television, during the broadcast of an episode of the successful program 'Pataclaun'.

In honor of the memory of one of the most important Peruvian artists of recent years, in the following note we remember that fun moment that coincided with Johanna San Miguel and Wendy Ramos in their roles as 'Queca' and Wendy, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died at the age of 54

How was Pedro Suárez – Vértiz's participation in 'Pataclaún'?

Pedro Suarez – Vertiz participated in episode 10 of the first season of 'Pataclaun'which took place during the first months of 1998. In said episode, the protagonists were worried about the low rating figures that the program had, so they dedicated themselves to performing various numbers of performances in order to attract public attention.

After several failed attempts, 'Tony'Carlos Carlín's character, warned 'Queca' and Wendy that the next sequence was going to be extraordinary. It was there that he approached the door and allowed Pedro Suárez – Vértiz to enter the scene, who, with guitar in hand, went to the center of the set and performed a fragment of 'I'm falling in love', one of the most emblematic songs. of his repertoire.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died TODAY at the age of 54: authorities arrived at his home in Miraflores

After his participation, 'Tony' returned to the scene and the singer 'disappeared'. Later, he announced that the rating had gone through the roof due to the musical presentation of the former leader of Arena Hash, an act that marked the end of one of the few interventions that Suárez-Vértiz had on television.

What did Pedro Suárez – Vértiz die from?

The exact causes of death Pedro Suarez – Vertiz are still unknown, although the National Police of Peru announced that the incident occurred due to natural causes, which would have been certified by a private doctor who treated the remembered singer-songwriter.

YOU CAN SEE: How did 'Queca' from 'Pataclaun' die? Carlos Carlín revealed the secret

It should be remembered that Suárez – Vértiz had suffered from muscle atrophy since 2017, an illness that prevented him from continuing with his musical career and made him withdraw from the stage, because he could no longer speak normally.

In one of the latest publications on his networks, Pedro Suárez – Vértiz published a photo with his family with a tender message. Photo: Instagram Pedro Suárez – Vértiz

#time #Pedro #Suárez #Vértiz #appeared #39Pataclaún39 #upset #39Queca39 #Wendy

The Peruvian music scene is in mourning. December 28 began with the sad news of the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz, who ceased to exist at 6:55 am due to natural causes, which was certified by a private doctor, as reported by the singer's eldest son to the National Police. The legacy of the composer also crossed horizons and he was able to have a participation, although brief, on national television, during the broadcast of an episode of the successful program 'Pataclaun'.

In honor of the memory of one of the most important Peruvian artists of recent years, in the following note we remember that fun moment that coincided with Johanna San Miguel and Wendy Ramos in their roles as 'Queca' and Wendy, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died at the age of 54

How was Pedro Suárez – Vértiz's participation in 'Pataclaún'?

Pedro Suarez – Vertiz participated in episode 10 of the first season of 'Pataclaun'which took place during the first months of 1998. In said episode, the protagonists were worried about the low rating figures that the program had, so they dedicated themselves to performing various numbers of performances in order to attract public attention.

After several failed attempts, 'Tony'Carlos Carlín's character, warned 'Queca' and Wendy that the next sequence was going to be extraordinary. It was there that he approached the door and allowed Pedro Suárez – Vértiz to enter the scene, who, with guitar in hand, went to the center of the set and performed a fragment of 'I'm falling in love', one of the most emblematic songs. of his repertoire.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died TODAY at the age of 54: authorities arrived at his home in Miraflores

After his participation, 'Tony' returned to the scene and the singer 'disappeared'. Later, he announced that the rating had gone through the roof due to the musical presentation of the former leader of Arena Hash, an act that marked the end of one of the few interventions that Suárez-Vértiz had on television.

What did Pedro Suárez – Vértiz die from?

The exact causes of death Pedro Suarez – Vertiz are still unknown, although the National Police of Peru announced that the incident occurred due to natural causes, which would have been certified by a private doctor who treated the remembered singer-songwriter.

YOU CAN SEE: How did 'Queca' from 'Pataclaun' die? Carlos Carlín revealed the secret

It should be remembered that Suárez – Vértiz had suffered from muscle atrophy since 2017, an illness that prevented him from continuing with his musical career and made him withdraw from the stage, because he could no longer speak normally.

In one of the latest publications on his networks, Pedro Suárez – Vértiz published a photo with his family with a tender message. Photo: Instagram Pedro Suárez – Vértiz

#time #Pedro #Suárez #Vértiz #appeared #39Pataclaún39 #upset #39Queca39 #Wendy

The Peruvian music scene is in mourning. December 28 began with the sad news of the death of Pedro Suárez – Vértiz, who ceased to exist at 6:55 am due to natural causes, which was certified by a private doctor, as reported by the singer's eldest son to the National Police. The legacy of the composer also crossed horizons and he was able to have a participation, although brief, on national television, during the broadcast of an episode of the successful program 'Pataclaun'.

In honor of the memory of one of the most important Peruvian artists of recent years, in the following note we remember that fun moment that coincided with Johanna San Miguel and Wendy Ramos in their roles as 'Queca' and Wendy, respectively.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died at the age of 54

How was Pedro Suárez – Vértiz's participation in 'Pataclaún'?

Pedro Suarez – Vertiz participated in episode 10 of the first season of 'Pataclaun'which took place during the first months of 1998. In said episode, the protagonists were worried about the low rating figures that the program had, so they dedicated themselves to performing various numbers of performances in order to attract public attention.

After several failed attempts, 'Tony'Carlos Carlín's character, warned 'Queca' and Wendy that the next sequence was going to be extraordinary. It was there that he approached the door and allowed Pedro Suárez – Vértiz to enter the scene, who, with guitar in hand, went to the center of the set and performed a fragment of 'I'm falling in love', one of the most emblematic songs. of his repertoire.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz died TODAY at the age of 54: authorities arrived at his home in Miraflores

After his participation, 'Tony' returned to the scene and the singer 'disappeared'. Later, he announced that the rating had gone through the roof due to the musical presentation of the former leader of Arena Hash, an act that marked the end of one of the few interventions that Suárez-Vértiz had on television.

What did Pedro Suárez – Vértiz die from?

The exact causes of death Pedro Suarez – Vertiz are still unknown, although the National Police of Peru announced that the incident occurred due to natural causes, which would have been certified by a private doctor who treated the remembered singer-songwriter.

YOU CAN SEE: How did 'Queca' from 'Pataclaun' die? Carlos Carlín revealed the secret

It should be remembered that Suárez – Vértiz had suffered from muscle atrophy since 2017, an illness that prevented him from continuing with his musical career and made him withdraw from the stage, because he could no longer speak normally.

In one of the latest publications on his networks, Pedro Suárez – Vértiz published a photo with his family with a tender message. Photo: Instagram Pedro Suárez – Vértiz

#time #Pedro #Suárez #Vértiz #appeared #39Pataclaún39 #upset #39Queca39 #Wendy