There are some topics that – according to the good manners and traditions – they should not be discussed in order to avoid heated situations discussions: football, politics and religion. However, – with the forgiveness of Carreño and my mother – given the global context, the collective traumas and peculiarities of this tropical Eden, abstaining from political discussion It is not applicable to current Mexico.

From my experience, I have been able to verify that facing the problems produces better results. debates, than to flee from them; reality, with one of his slaps, taught me to avoid the conflict does not originate the solution to this.

The same thing happens at a collective level, it is evident that a large part of us Mexicans are aware, at least, of the personal problems and those suffered in our close circle – insecurity, corruption, shortages of medicines, etc. However, the discussion of these issues, in the best of cases and, except in specific situations, was referred only to talks with those with proven political affinity, resulting in practically no citizen participation.

In this sense, we have witnessed how these non-externalized problems end up increasing the pressure in the pot, until it explodes – as was seen particularly in 2000 and 2018.

In today's Mexico, the aforementioned increase in pressure has been accelerated, therefore – coupled with the communication strategy of the National Palace; what has been done, but above all what has not been done by our rulers; as well as their unfulfilled promises – has caused public discussion of current problems to be reactivated, leading in many cases to public and collective manifestations of discontent. As concrete examples, the multiple marches and demonstrations in defense of the INE, in defense of the autonomy of the judiciary, against the wave of violence and insecurity, etc.

Based on the above, I consider that there are conditions that could indicate that the pot is about to burst. Many analysts consider citizen participation as an indispensable condition, focusing primarily on electoral participation on “D-Day.” And yes, they are right; However, the motivation of citizens to get up on a Sunday to vote, specifically young people, is not spontaneous generation; Nor is it motivated by the well-known visual pollution typical of electoral campaigns, much less by the empty and ambiguous speeches of a large part of the current candidates.

What does motivate this participation is the exchange of ideas with the close circle. A debate at dinner on Sunday, five minutes of political talk on a Friday over beers, or a discussion with school or work colleagues adds more to the democratic process; than the bombardment of spots, jingles or flyers.

What am I going to? Regardless of the result of the election, we must be those “rude” people who dare to take the discussion to different spaces outside of political debate programs. Let us dare to share our position and ideals, even in these times of public cancellation.

And no, I am not encouraging a confrontation between opposing positions, but rather that as a result of the debate we can find and generate points of agreement between visions that seem antagonistic; that citizens propose possible solutions to the diverse political, economic and social problems, thereby generating the awakening of those who are indifferent, silent or resigned, also turning them into “rude”.

Anyway, one of my dreams. One more utopia?

More from the same author: