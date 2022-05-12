variable, perceived differently. It may be too little for the patient who cannot be heard, but too much if he is waiting for the outcome of an examination. But for the doctor too, perception depends on the situation. In any case, a valuable asset for both

Time in the care, not that of the clock, not the chronometer that rules it, neither for the patient nor for the doctor. This is all the more true as the disease is serious. Time, as Eugenio Borgna, psychiatrist and philosopher, exponent of Interior Psychiatry says, has to do with interior time, with the time of the ego. For a sick person it can be little, if the doctor is not listening to him and elusive, so much so if he waits for the outcome of an examination and the days of living are shortened. But this is also the case for those who have to treat: little if they have to make a diagnosis, too much if they have to listen to a patient. Time is not that of the clock! variable, perceived differently depending on the facts and situations. As Leopardi said in Zibaldone time is an accident of things. Unreasonable and castrating not to give it the right value in health planning. Living the time of the patient means filling him with skills, but also for the doctor to grasp the meaning of his profession. It means stopping to think about why an innocent person is evil, and understanding how my time, as a doctor or as a patient, is an instrument of reflection on the meaning of life and daily living. The experience of pain not only of the patient but also of those who care for it and the ways in which everyone experiences the disease of the body are different. Time is a precious asset, a reality that unifies both filled with words and listening but also with constructive silences in which the language of the bodies can say more than words. That of the patient who in silence has an attitude that expresses anxiety, expectation, need for help, concern, that of the other who says hope, compassion, consolation, optimism, availability, a sense of continuity in life. Time is part of an alliance between doctor and patient, who with their experiences, their emotions, must, at times, lead a hard and exhausting battle.