Viure de lloguer in the Spanish State is synonymous with “severe poverty” and “financial stress”. Així ho confirms the report Convertible lifestyle: guaranteed insurance per lleipublish these dimecres per l’Barcelona Urban Research Institute (IDRA). The authors calculate that one in every three dollars dedicates more than 50% of their income to paying the convertible. The situation is most critical in large capitals: two thirds of tenants have to reserve more than 60% of the payroll to pay the monthly fee; The percentage bid ends at 69.7%

Madrid and 64.8% to Barcelona. What are the causes of the “insecurity” that the tourist market faces to the State?

The lack of protection of the llogaters is not a new chapter, in fact, it will begin

four decades with the Decree Boyer, which will eliminate by default the indefinite contracts with preus regulations. The “old lease” drivers have become extinct, ending up as a residual thing: only one of each tenant currently has an indefinite and, therefore, “secure” contract. Jaime Palomeraresearcher at IDRA, explains the consequences of this model: “Temporary contracts are normalizing the vital and residential insecurity of young and not so young people.”

Since the 2007 crisis, rental housing has gone from 13.5% of the total to 18.7%

The Boyer Decree and the legal modifications of 1994 and 2013 promise to “dynamit” the market and increase the offer. Lied. The name d’habitatges en lloguer lasted uninterruptedly between 1960 and 2007primarily for the orientation of public policies, focused on promoting the purchase and sale of real estate. The decline of the real estate market is going to force a change in trends. Convertible habitats have grown “noticeably” since the 2007 crisis, going from representing 13.5% of the total parc to representing 18.7% in 2023. All the laws approved in the last years have maintained the temporality as a guiding principle.

The lack of protection of tenants has increased in the last decade, not only due to the conversion of habitation into a financial activity, but also due to the legal framework that is allowed. “The different governments of the last 40 years have opted for the temporality and have made it so that people cannot build a life project; it makes it very difficult to build a home,” said Jaime Palomera. 47% of families do not know if they will lose their habitats in the next six monthsaccording to the latest IDRA report.

Germany, Austria, Denmark, France, Sweden and the Netherlands have shielded indefinite contracts.

Germany, Austria, Denmark, France, Sweden or the Netherlands have shielded indefinite contracts and the owners can only terminate them for a justified cause, with the need for habitation for residential purposes. Converters have bid across the continent, but The residential insecurity of the Spanish llars is “molt major” than that of the rest of the European Union; of fet, exceeds the community mitjana by 18 points in the case of the young llars. Temporary contracts are only functional to satisfy the interests of three key subjects: the owners, the agencies and the real estate portals.

The season’s convertibles, detonants

The Llei d’Arrendaments Urbans (LAU) of 1994 established a minimum duration of five years for all contracts, but Mariano Rajoy’s Government is going to lower the contractual limit by the end of three years The notice of termination ends at 30 days, that is, one month. The popular ones will also eliminate the basic rights of the llogaters, with the preferential purchase of the properties in case of sale. The legislative reform of 2019 has attempted to correct this loss of rights, recover the minimum terms of zinc and set anybut seasonal contracts and room rentals make it more difficult to comply with a norm that social communities have always considered “insufficient.”

Seasonal traveler habitation announcements have increased by 55% in a year

The details of the real estate portals reveal the maneuvers of the rental class: Seasonal traveler habitation announcements have increased by 55% in a year Ends at mid-2024, while residential rental ads will decrease by more than 15% in the last period. The majority of travelers from Madrid and Barcelona are in the housing market, and no one is left unprotected in the face of invisible scams and abusive price bids, making it difficult to pay the rent for everyone.

Les famílies, ofegades pel lloguer

The Living Conditions Survey (ECV) of 2023 shows that the budget of the converters has bid 33.3% to the Community of Madrid and 30.3% to Catalonia in the last decade. The Banc d’Espanya recorded increases of between 28.5% and 32.8% between 2015 and 2022 at the state level. The Barcelona Urban Research Institute denounces in its report that The real estate portals open the market to the Alça, with an offer price of 30.92% over the actual rates. The bids do not only affect our contracts, but also the llogaters who are obliged – their owners – to renew the contracts, a practice that, according to the experts, undermines legal fraud.

45% of people who live as renters are at risk of severe poverty

The growing economic “overstrain” of drivers leads to vulnerability: 45% of people who live as renters are at risk of severe poverty. “The temporality leaves the door open to a series of constant and volatile bids. The dollars practically work to pay the converter, all the ones who end up in the hands of their owners, people who, generally, have much higher purchasing power. They usually dispose of other properties,” highlights Jaime Palomera.

The report confirms that most Spanish families allocate more than 40% of their income to paying the monthly rent and expenses – lighting, water, heating -; a percentage that exceeds 50% in one out of every three llars. The lack of protection perpetuated by temporary contracts and abusive price bids It is translated, in short, into a high residential insecurity: six of each tenant in Madrid and Barcelona carry five-zero coins in the main habitat and three of each of their moves are forced.

The paper of public administrations

The Spanish scene has evolved into a structure that is increasingly more similar to that of other European countries, prioritizing the convertible with fashion, but there is a big difference: Public policies are not focused on the well-being of people. The IDRA report demands, in this sense, to link the financial situation of the tenants to the regulation of the tourist prices, to delimit the tourist tourists and to commit to indefinite contracts to end the temporary period. “Spain has financial insecurity that we do not see in the rest of Europe,” the organization states.