The time in which we could aspire to a relatively safe world is over, the world in which a Europe without war seemed to have become a consolidated fact is unfortunately behind us. This is not the opinion of a resigned pacifist or a fuming warmonger, it is not the thought of a gray commentator nor of a rampant military blogger. Unfortunately, this is the fact that can be deduced from various elements, culminating in the rapid succession of three high-profile declarations in less than a week.

The first was French President Emmanuel Macron, who on February 27 in front of the European representatives gathered in Paris for the security summit openly said that the sending of a military contingent to Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

A statement that has attracted corrections and distancing, but which gives an idea of ​​the concrete risks of this time, especially if we take into account that approximately 24 hours later the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, declared that it is necessary that Europe produces new weapons as quickly as possible as it has already done with vaccines, since the hypothesis of a war is considered possible, although not imminent. To crown these two statements came a third from overseas, from American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who declared that, if Ukraine were to fall, there would be a war between Russia and NATO. This after months in which we witnessed leading figures on the international scene such as the former Russian president Dimitri Medvedev speak openly about the possible use of nuclear weapons by Moscow, and while more and more weapons are arriving in Ukraine from both sides, involving more or not directly, more and more countries are in conflict with all the consequences of the case.

We cannot know what will happen in the future, just as we cannot know the level of risk that such a conflict could break out or even why, but these sentences confirm to us that we live in a time of insecurity, in the era in which diplomacy it no longer seems to work and in which world balances are increasingly precarious and, for this reason, when these balances fail, to try to guarantee them, countries rely on weapons and no longer on dialogue. And with more guns in circulation, all sorts of risks increase.

Thus, Europe, the old continent which after the last fires in the Balkans seemed destined for a future of harmony and prosperity, the same European Union which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012, today announces an arms race in a world increasingly less safe, in which we don't know what will happen but in which war is fully considered a viable option.