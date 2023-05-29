This May 4th, when the brilliant producer Naoki Yoshida visited Madrid at an event preview of final fantasy 16left a pearl for the mnemonic memory: “To remember the date of the end of the embargo of this previewit’s easy: on May 12 the new Zelda; 10 days later the embargo is lifted,” he said with a laugh, in a rare outburst in the world of adversary recognition video games.

It is understood. that meteor named Tears of the Kingdom has come to revolutionize the world of video games, anticipating all the great games that had been marking an extraordinary year. And they are not few: Resident Evil IV Remake, Hogwarts Legacy, Jedi: Survivor, hifi rush, the beta of Diablo IV and so many others. The new Zelda is great in every way, and yet the truth is what it is: if there is a game that could compete for the position of the best game of the year, that seems to be the one. final fantasy 16. That these two colossi fight in the same year only speaks of a 2023 that, in a long time and when we look back, we will remember as one of the best in history.

The expectation is enormous for the new game of the Square Enix franchise, one of the most important (and beloved) in history, whose installments VII, VIII, IX and X touched the sky and then began a progressive decline. The XII, the XIII, the XV, they weren’t bad games, but they weren’t what was expected of them. The XIV, an MMO on-line, had a disappointing start that was recovered with several expansions that raised the story to narrative heights rarely reached; and the architect of that resurrection (which came to snatch the crown of most played MMO from world of warcraft) was none other than Yoshida. That is why the expectation is so great.

Image from ‘Final Fantasy XVI’.

After several hours of playing Yoshida’s work, which hits the market on June 22, the conclusion is clear: it couldn’t look better. The story (very well written, with brilliant dialogues at times) is located in Valisthea, a world that abandons certain visual tricks of the saga (vertical cities, flying ships) to embrace a darker and more medieval aesthetic, more indebted in principle to Game of Thrones and of The Lord of the rings what of the steampunk or other recurring tropes. The protagonist, Clive, develops a journey that covers several decades, and we will control him from adolescence to maturity, something new in the saga.

Invocations have always been a house brand. Gigantic beings that helped us in our adventure and used their elemental powers (the monstrous Ifrit, of fire; the deadly Shiva, of ice; Titan, gigantic and made of rocks). For a long time they were special attacks that, when the power of the consoles allowed it, included a 3D cinematic scene that became a distinctive sign of the saga. Throughout the different installments, the invocations have been assuming different roles, and in this installment (here they are called eikons), the evolution of these already mythical figures reaches a paroxysm because they will not be alien beings that intervene punctually, but rather we will become them and we will control them to engage in giant battles with clear reminiscences of Godzilla either shingeki no kyojin. Without a doubt, it is one of the most far-reaching changes in this installment, and its deepest hallmark since they are not only a new playable element, but also directly affect the narrative: each of the opposing nations has a human being capable of becoming eikon, which makes them a weapon of mass destruction when confronting or geopolitically reorganizing the world of Valisthea in which the adventure will take place.

Leaving room for all the surprises that may come in the coming months, everything seems to indicate that the colossal fight of the eikons will be a reflection of the fight that the Zelda and the final fantasy 16, Aonuma and Yoshida, for the throne of the best game of the year. Two very different ways of understanding the adventure as, ultimately, complementary when it comes to making the players happy. Your fight is welcome, no matter who wins, because you will sign this 2023 as one of the most extraordinary years in the history of video games. And that is not saying little, precisely.

