Although the Academy points out that a oscar Worth just $1, Michael Jackson bought the statuette from producer David Selznick for more than $1 million. Why did he pay so much money and what happened to the prize after the death of the ‘King of Pop’?

michael jackson He was one of the artists worldwide with various awards for his successful career as a singer, including 15 Grammy, 17 Billboard and 26 American Music Awards. The ‘King of Pop’ set out to have an Oscar among his awards, despite the fact that he was never nominated for any category related to cinema. The interpreter of “Smooth criminal” did everything possible so that the statuette of the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) appeared among his collection.

In 1999, it was made public that the ‘King of Pop‘ had an Oscar in his possession despite the fact that he was never present at one of the ceremonies to receive said award. The dancer also made the decision to buy the statuette from producer David O. Selznick for his film “gone With the Wind“, from 1939. Find out why michael jackson He shelled out so much money for that award.

What is the real cost of an Oscar and how much did Michael Jackson pay?

Although the 24-karat gold-plated award costs approximately $400, the Academy added a rule to the award in 1951 stating that the winner or the heirs cannot sell the Oscar. However, AMPAS is willing to receive the prize back and offer 10 dollars, a price that changed years later to 1 dollar..

The courage and the prohibition of the AMPAS did not prevent michael jackson bid a large amount of money for David O. Selznick’s Oscar (1940) at Sotheby’s auction house in New York, since the Academy’s regulations were in force for awards delivered after 1950. Finally, the ‘King of Pop’ disbursed 1.54 million dollars.

In 1999, it was known that Michael Jackson bought an Oscar for more than 1 million dollars. Photo: Moguls

What happened to the Oscar that Michael Jackson bought?

In 2016, attorney Howard Weitzman revealed that the oscar Acquired by Michael Jackson several years after his death.

“The State does not know where the ‘Gone with the Wind’ Oscar is. We would like to find it because it belongs to Michael’s children. I hope it will appear at some point,” the lawyer told the magazine. The Hollywood Reporter.