Magaly Medina He is one of the most controversial characters in the Peruvian show business. During his long career on the small screen, his recording set has become the scene of countless confrontations and arguments. One of the most remembered of him was his scandalous fight with the exactriz of Playboy Andrea Montenegro.

What started as a small interview gave way to a heated discussion that ended with the model leaving the set of “Magaly TV”. Next, we remind you why the popular ‘Urraca’ faced Montenegro live.

Magaly Medina and her confrontation with Andrea Montenegro

In 2003, Andrea Montenegro attended the Magaly Medina program to talk about her beginnings on Colombian television; However, “Urraca” did not hesitate to question him about the controversial scandal that the star of “Latin lover” had starred in after beating some police officers while she was drunk.

These questions bothered the actress, who did not hesitate to answer the show host.

“I don’t have to come to tell you that I am going to fix my life or not. If I feel like it, I stay the same (…). You cannot come here and sit with me to rub in my face the things that you think I should do with my life,” Montenegro said.

Magaly Medina removes Andrea Montenegro from her television set. Photo: capture of Magaly TV

“All the fools come here to sit here. I don’t put a smile on you or come to say: ‘Oh, thank you, Magaly, for the interview and for giving me the cherry!’”, he added.