Magaly Medina He is one of the most popular showbiz figures in the world. Peruvian television. Over the years he has hosted various entertainment programs, so both his name and his face are practically recognized throughout the country. However, there was a moment when people did not notice her presence, this was because the presenter did something that no one imagined.

We will tell you below what was the change that the TV host made to go unnoticed. This detail was revealed before Jaime Bayly.

Why didn’t anyone recognize Magaly Medina even though she was famous?

According to what she said on the program ‘El Francotirador’, Magaly, being so well known for her work in the entertainment industry, for a time wanted to be hidden from the public eye and, to achieve this, she had to dye her hair brown.

“I wanted to go unnoticed on vacation, so I decided that the only way to go unnoticed was to dye my hair brown, that is, not black, but dark brown,” she commented.

According to the journalist, she really liked this change of look, although she did not feel completely satisfied.

“It fit me well, but it turns out that I didn’t feel like myself, no one recognized me on the street, no one recognized me anywhere. So, when I came back, I said ‘great’, because on vacation, regal,” he said.

When she returned from vacation, the host was forced to dye herself red again by order of her then producer Ney Guerrero, since that was her characteristic feature for her television character.

“Ney told me: ‘Magaly, no one is going to recognize you if you appear like that on television. Magaly Medina has red hair. So you dye yourself red again.’ And I had to dye it red again,” he said.

