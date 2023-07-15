“What would I do if a proposal from Juventus or Milan arrived? I would never go there.” Indeed: “Never, never, never, never.” It was December 31, 2021, from the unfortunate transfer to Chelsea Romelu Lukaku made sweet eyes at Inter to return to the Nerazzurri. And in the meantime he’s back but now, at the expiry of the loan, that statement by the Belgian in an interview with Sky Sport is back in the news. It is back in the news because among the twists and turns of his agent Sebastian Ledure there are also the talks of this week about proposing Lukaku… to Juve. After Milan’s interest had also emerged in recent weeks.

Lukaku went even further: “Juve tried to take me, yes. I got a little angry with my agent, he knew I didn’t want to talk to Juve because for me there is only Inter in Italy – he said a year and half ago the Belgian reconstructing his arrival at the Nerazzurri in 2019 – but I spoke to them because I hadn’t received Inter’s offer yet, and when I learned that Conte could go I waited until the end for President Zhang to do the offer. I told United that I would go to Inter even if Juve made a better offer.” And the ending also shines a light on today’s events: “Even in the future, in Italy, I either play at Inter or I go back to Anderlecht”.