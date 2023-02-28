﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Carol G. she did not remain silent when she suffered a great rudeness in the venezuelan program. The singer was the victim of a practical joke that tested her patience.

Carol G. enjoys immense popularity today for its successful musical themes that enter the Billboard rankings among the top positions and have allowed him to win various awards. The Colombian has struggled since the beginning of her career to be recognized worldwide, for which she has often had to participate in programs where they played practical jokes on her.

One of them was in “Qué locura”, in Venezuela, which left thousands of users surprised by the outrageous moment that the singer had to spend on the recording set.

In the program a sketch was carried out. they invited Carol G. when he was just at the beginning of his musical career. The Colombian artist had no idea what the drivers had prepared for the recording set. She lived one of the most terrible experiences of her career.

Karol G was invited to a Venezuelan program when she was promoting her song “301”. Photo: What Madness See also "In the background there is room" 10, chapter 11 ONLINE: what time and where to see the Peruvian series LIVE?

What happened to Karol G in the Venezuelan program?

This event dates back to 2012, when Karol G was visiting Venezuela promoting his new song “301”. Far from having a good time, the urban music singer was the victim of a terrible rudeness by the drivers and guests who had the objective of attacking her to play a practical joke on her with a hidden camera.

Carol G. I observe and listen to the bad comments they made against her, but she did not remain silent. Before the attacks, the composer responded calmly and respectfully so that they would stop belittling her work as a singersince one of the guests claimed not to know her or to have never heard her.

Likewise, in the question and answer section, Karol G received the most difficult ones, while her opponent the easiest ones. This made the artist uncomfortable again, who showed her annoyance at the difference; however, instead of being defended by the production, the drivers insinuated that the young woman was not prepared for the recording.

“Well, if we’re not going to record, we don’t record then“said Karol G and decided to leave the program, because the harassment was already too much for her. However, one of the guests, Yvett, attacked her again, but Karol G did not stay with her arms crossed and at the provocation of the actress, the Colombian threw water in her face.

Karol G did not let the guest of the program “What madness” bother her. Photo: What Madness

At that moment, the entire set was in chaos, as Karol G asked her manager to get her out of the place: “It’s over. I don’t want to be here.” The production of the program tried to appease the other artists in the segment, who were part of the practical joke, since no one expected the Colombian’s response.

One of the hosts of the program approached Karol G and announced that everything that had happened on the set was part of a hidden camera.

“You are in Venezuela, in a question and answer program, and in a candid camera show. you fell“They said to the surprise of Karol G, who quickly apologized to Yvett for throwing water at him and to all the other members of” What are you laughing at?