Before James Cameron filmed the blockbuster “Avatar: the way of the water” and the remembered scene of Jack and Rose on the table in “Titanic”, there was another film that had already made the filmmaker completely submerge under the sea. Said 1989 feature film showed the implosion of a submarine, something that many users on social networks have related to the tragedy of the submersible that traveled to the remains of the Titanic without success and ended with the death of the five people inside. What film is it about and how was the sequence seen?

Until recently, the British channel Channel 5 caused controversy for broadcasting a documentary on the fateful case of the OceanGate company ship. In that same framework, Cameron took the opportunity to harshly criticize what happened and compare it with the historic 1912 accident that inspired one of his most famous tapes.

“The Secret of the Abyss”, a foreshadowing of Cameron

Far from the controversy, the most movie-loving network users have recalled that James himself had already shown the world what an implosion looked like in his film “Abbys” (“The Secret of the Abyss” in Latin America). The scene went viral on networks and caused more than one reaction.

The film tells the story of a team of civilian divers who collaborate with a Navy commando in a search and rescue mission for a sunken nuclear submarine at the bottom of the sea. 40% of the film was filmed underwater, which at that time was a huge percentage, but nothing like “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Fans remember it as one of the most realistic films shown underwater, as well as telling a story full of drama and action. The scene in which the implosion is shown is one of the most commented, especially with the current context.

At the moment, “The secret of the abyss” is not on any streaming platform, but it is possible that one of the giants in the medium will upload it to their catalog.

