Singer Shakira has been in the public eye in recent weeks after his separation with his ex-partner Gerard Piqué. Despite the complicated moment in the sentimental field that she is going through, she has not stopped releasing hits, showing that she is a woman who continues to work regardless of the circumstances. This perseverance has been demonstrated by her since she was very young at the beginning of her career and before she was the musical star that we all know.

On the other hand, the journalist Jaime Bayley, remembered for conducting interviews with different characters, once had the Colombian interpreter on his program when she still showed off her dark hair, whom he recently criticized for the launch of Music Session 53 with Bizarrap. Here we recall part of that conversation.

Jaime Bayly interviewed Shakira on his program

The writer Jaime Bayley He recalled in his well-known column “El francotirador” the time he was able to talk face to face with a 20-year-old Shakira, who was making her way through the music scene. In addition, he revealed that at that moment he felt chemistry with the Barranquillera, the same thing that the parents of the interpreter of “Ojos así” noticed.

“She looked at me like that because then I was a wise girl of barely 20 years old who had sat on the television with me and perhaps had discovered that something strange and elusive connected us deeply. Her parents did not seem surprised that we looked at each other with that impatience or that ardor to know what it was that united us so deeply, if perhaps love or friendship, ”she recounted.

Jaime Bayly reveals that Shakira invited him to the movies

After criticizing Shakira For Music Session 53 with Bizarrap, Jaime Bayly recalled in his journalistic column the occasion on which he spoke with the singer. In the same way, he revealed that the interpreter of “Monotonía” invited him to the cinema to see “Titanic”.

“And it was she, Shakira, brave as always, who called me one day and timidly told me (…) that she invited me to the movies to see ‘Titanic’, in those days when we still went to the movies. And I, a coward (…) told the beautiful immortal singer that I couldn’t go to the movies with her. She never called me again. She never looked at me like that night again, ”she said.