The Águilas del América team is ready to return to the activity of the 2023 Opening Tournament, where they will be facing the Zorros del Atlas on matchday 4 in one of the most attractive matches of the week.
However, not everything is good news for those led by coach André Jardine, since they will not have the footballer sebastian caceres. The Uruguayan came out of the Leagues Cup touched, so it will be low.
According to information from the journalist Julio Cesar Ibanez from TUDN, Sebastián Cáceres will be in the dry dock about four weeksso it could be appearing on September 16 on matchday 8, when the Americanists play the National Classic against Chivas del Guadalajara on the Azteca Stadium field.
“Due to the nasal fracture that André Jardine himself confirmed, Sebastián Cáceres had to undergo surgery yesterday from which he came out successfully. He is already recovering, but it is very difficult for him to be able to play for the resumption of the league.”can be read in the post.
And it is that in the last game of the Leagues Cup for América, in the game against Nashville SC, Cáceres suffered a strong impact on the nose, causing the septum to break and leaving images not suitable for the faint of heart.
For now, América is already preparing for next Sunday’s game, when they enter the always complicated field of the Jalisco Stadium to measure forces against Atlas.
