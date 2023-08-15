Due to the nasal fracture that André Jardine himself confirmed, Sebastián Cáceres had to undergo surgery yesterday from which he came out successfully.

He is already recovering, but it is very difficult for him to play for the resumption of the League.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/f2UbxZlx9H

— Victor Diaz 🐦 (@v_ddiaz) August 12, 2023