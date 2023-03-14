Chilean President Gabriel Boric during a cultural event last January in Santiago de Chile. JAVIER TORRES (AFP)

Gabriel Boric found himself with the presidency out of the blue. He wasn’t chasing her or interested. His thing was disruption. Being a fine sniper with a sharp tongue, a feared debater who with each of his attacks made his adversaries tremble. But suddenly, and almost without realizing it, he became the first president of Chile, a position for which he, according to his own words, he was not prepared. The learning process for him has been hard. A few days ago, one of his most important legislative projects ―a major tax reform that would provide the funds to finance his social programs― was rejected by just one vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

Upon learning of the result, the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, flew into a rage and accused the right wing of boycotting the government, of encouraging a collusion to maintain the privileges of the rich and powerful.

Minister Marcel is wrong. The setback was not a consequence of the right. Everyone knew that they would vote against and that this vote would be purely testimonial. After all, the Government had, on paper, more than enough support to pass the tax plan in the House, and move it to the Senate.

But nothing turned out as President Boric had envisioned. Some of his own congressmen were absent from the chamber, and hence the missing vote. His absence was a mixture of laziness and indiscipline, lack of interest and a rebellion of the purest adolescent cut.

Many analysts have said that the misfortune reflects the ineptitude of the Administration led by the Broad Front. It is claimed that they do not even know how to count votes, and that they repeatedly expose themselves to extreme situations, to resounding failures, to the sly ridicule of the right-wing and experienced politicians of the social democratic left.

Although there is some truth in these assertions, the problem goes beyond the Boric Administration and the Broad Front. The underlying problem is that the Chilean political system fosters fragmentation, the existence of multiple parties, indiscipline and irresponsibility. In the lower house there are 21 political parties and 155 members. Eleven of these groups are part of the government coalition, some with only one or two representatives. It is a fragmented coalition, a wayward kaleidoscope in which many of its members practice identity politics without any strategic sense or understanding of what is at stake, within the grand scheme of things.

If President Boric wants to advance his program, he needs to exercise more discipline among his supporters. His life would be a lot easier if, instead of dealing with 11 games, he had to coordinate with three or four. Without partisan consolidation, achieved through mergers of related stores, the fate of the Administration will be to go from bump to bump, from failure to failure. If he fails to achieve a modicum of party loyalty, he will go down in history as a great missed opportunity or a footnote. Neither of the two options is very flattering.

One of the great challenges of the new Chilean constitutional process ―a process that is beginning its second attempt― is to define a political system that, while maintaining national traditions and culture, translates into a reduction in the number of parties. An obvious solution is to implement a system similar to the German one. Electorally, Germany is divided into 299 districts. Each district elects a single representative to the Bundestag. One consequence of this single-member rule is that elected MPs tend to reflect the common sense of their constituencies. Representatives of the extremes are not elected. However – and this is key – German citizens receive a second ballot that allows them to vote for closed lists of political parties. An essential aspect of this model is that only those parties with more than 5% of the votes at the national level can access the Bundestag. The smaller parties are simply left out.

If the “minimum 5% rule” were applied in Chile, seven of the 11 official parties would disappear or would be forced to merge to set up stores with greater specific weight. The elimination of the mini parties (or trinket parties) would undoubtedly be an advance that would give Chile greater governability.

But such a reform is a long-term solution. The immediate challenge for President Boric is to achieve an increase in permanent resources that will make it possible to implement his electoral promises. This requires that he engage directly in negotiation at the highest level with the leaders of the right. This negotiation must be broad and go far beyond the tax issue. A great national agreement is required that covers various issues that concern the public. Among them, forcefully control irregular immigration and improve citizen security ―in Chile there has been a sharp increase in crime in recent years. This negotiation should also ensure the future of the private segment of the health system (the so-called isapres) and launch a profound reform of the education system.

After the tax reform disappointment, it was time to get serious. And that means looking for a policy of transversal agreements. It is true that it is a strategy that the front supporters hate, but if they do not practice it, their government will die slowly.

Sebastian Edwards He is a Chilean economist, professor of economics at UCLA, California.