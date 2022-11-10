Raised on the outskirts of São Paulo, filmmaker Cristiano Burlan lost his family in the grip of crime. To DW, he talks about his new film, “A Mãe”, which criticizes the militarization of Brazilian institutional security. this Thursday (11/10). It is a fictional story about police violence – a theme that runs through the filmmaker’s own personal life, who was raised in the Capão Redondo neighborhood, on the outskirts of São Paulo, and lost his brother and mother in criminal situations, and his father in an accident. .

In A Mãe, activist Débora Silva, from the Mães de Maio Movement, whose son was murdered by the military police, represents herself. The director hopes that the film raises the discussion about the importance of a demilitarized and “more citizen” police, although he recognizes that this transformation is utopian “in a country always crossed by violence”.

He emphasizes, however, that his voice is not against the police, the worker who sees the uniform as a profession, but against the apparatus itself. “The film’s discourse is about a concept of the State, not about a specific person, the citizen who is a police officer”, says Burlan, in an interview with DW Brasil.

The mother is a fiction feature that the filmmaker releases after having already completed the sequence that he considers his “grief trilogy”: the films Construction, from 2006; Killed my brother, 2013; and Elegia de um crime, from 2018, in which he addresses the deaths of his father, in that accident, of his brother, victim of police violence in 2001, and of his mother, murdered in a case of femicide.

He admits that he would love to “close the loop” on themes, but he believes it is difficult, as he feels compelled to film the realities. “At the same time, what I have to say is that a fiction is really a fiction, because the cinema cannot handle reality”. “If I were to show things as they really happen, my film would be unbearable to watch. Reality is much harsher than fiction.”

DW Brasil: How does the award at the Gramado Festival pave the way for the success of the film A Mãe?

Cristiano Burlan: It’s always important to know it’s not me [o premiado], is the movie. Making a film with themes that were so dangerous for our country, a long time ago, because it is not new that state terrorism permeates mainly the periphery communities in Brazil, and raising a topic, making the topic discussed – it was already worth it. worth it. […] Of course, it’s important to receive awards, but then the award ends up on the dusty shelf and only you remember it. The award comes to crown the work of a gigantic team.

You mentioned the shaky theme and in the film one of the characters says a very strong sentence: that the military dictatorship will only end in Brazil with the end of the military police. Is the military police what remains of the dictatorship in Brazil?

This topic is very complex. […] The State’s relationship with the common citizen, especially those who live on the outskirts of society… But I think what it [a ativista Débora Silva] What I meant there was that it is necessary to think of a new police, not with the extinction of the police, but a police that is not militarized, that is citizen, that takes care of the citizen, not that oppresses the citizen. Of course, I think this sentence is important, because it came from a woman whose son was murdered at the hands of the State, by the lethality of the Military Police, which is also what happened to my mother.

My mother had a murdered son, apparently, this was not proven because it was never investigated, by a gang commanded by military police, with seven shots in the back. So that goes through my family’s history and also that of many families. We need to think less about the end of the police and more about a new type of police. That it is a utopia, in fact, to think of a citizen police, an unarmed police. It’s a utopia. Even more so in a country always crossed by violence. But this violence, this strong hand of the State, this terrorism of the State, arrives stronger in those who live in peripheral regions. You don’t take a hit if you live in a condo like Alphaville [condomínio de elite na região metropolitana de São Paulo]🇧🇷

Do you believe that demilitarizing the police would make episodes of police violence less frequent, like what appears in the film?

It’s not so Manichean, that one thing has an effect on the other. It has a subjectivity. But I believe that this discussion can generate transformations. an elected governor [Tarcísio de Freitas, ex-ministro do governo Jair Bolsonaro, eleito por São Paulo] that wants to remove something that is important for this relationship between police and citizens, which is the camera [parte integrante do uniforme dos policiais paulistas], the situation being filmed there… That’s a throwback. But I do believe that this type of police, we have to discuss. It’s time to discuss this. I have a class rage, I come from the periphery and I have been crossed by violence, but I also understand that dialogue, in all instances, needs to occur. […] I don’t know what effect a film has on such a complex topic.

After the other films in which you address the deaths of your family members, your “grief trilogy”, Does the mother end, consolidates a cycle?

Hope so. I would love to be able to make a movie about happy people facing the sea and have a happy ending. But, unfortunately, this is not my story and not the story of many in this country… I hope so, I hope that neither I nor my close ones, the people I know and with whom I have some contact, will be crossed by this cycle of violence. . May new airs return to this country, with a better future. At the same time, what I have to say is that a fiction is really a fiction because the cinema cannot handle reality. If I were to show things as they really happen, my film would be unbearable to watch. Reality is much harsher than fiction.

In a polarized context of Brazilian society, in which the extreme right is supported by a militarist agenda, do you fear reprisals with the release of your film?

Fear I do not fear, but it is quite possible that they will happen. I made a series about Paulo Freire [educador brasileiro cuja pedagogia costuma ser criticada pela extrema-direita] for Sesc TV and I received many threats… But cinema is an instrument to understand the world we live in. And it would be strange of me to hesitate to film the things that cross us these days. If there is a function – which I always wonder if there really is – for the craft of cinema, perhaps it is to relate to the moment in which we live. […] I don’t see any other way to do it [cinema] if not this one. And when you express an opinion – and making a film is expressing an opinion – it’s obvious that you’re going to have a reaction. […] The film’s discourse is about a concept of the State, not about a specific person, the citizen who is a police officer.