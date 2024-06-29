One of the most loved faces of Men and women, Roberta From Padua, she decided to take matters into her own hands and thus speak about an issue that affects her personally. Apparently it is a confession that the woman has paid attention to for a long time, but which she has now decided to reveal to everyone.

Roberta Di Padua

Here’s what the beautiful lady said.

Roberta Di Padua returns to talk on social media

Who loves the TV show Men and women is aware of all the dynamics that are created in this nationally famous show. Fueling all this are the characters that we get to know day after day. Among the ladies of the program, one that certainly shines Roberta From Padua.

Roberta Di Padua

The woman of Pontecorvo she left a big mark on the program not only for her beauty and the stories that ended badly, but also for the personality she demonstrated throughout this time. A few months ago the lady decided to leave the program with the knight Alessandro Vicinanza, with whom he began a beautiful love story.

One has been talked about several times crisis between the two and in some cases even their unexpected breakup. The two, however, have never wasted time and words to deny or confirm this truth, or at least until now. In fact, it seems that Roberta has decided to make a big deal confession to his followers.

Roberta’s revelation leaves fans stunned

Roberta Di Padua she decided to speak in first person about a topic that touches her closely and that could have to do with her future from several points of view. lady she talked about how things are going really well with her partner Alessandro and how the crisis has never reared its head in their relationship.

Roberta and Alessandro

He then decided to drop a real one bomb. Roberta in fact spoke of a very important project which could touch his professional life in the not too distant future. The woman confessed that she wanted to take a real step forward in terms of profile working. In fact, we know that in her life she is a political secretary and that perhaps, in the near future, she could decide to apply for an even more important job. Who knows what it’s about!