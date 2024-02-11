













That's right, a couple of photos recently appeared where you can see part of the cast celebrating this moment. Almost 20 years had to pass to reach this goal, which is undoubtedly a milestone.

It is precisely in 2024 that One Piece celebrates its 20th anniversary. As can be seen in the first photo, the cast is already a few years old.

But that doesn't stop them from continuing to entertain fans who enjoy the animated adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga week after week.

You can also see a cake to celebrate in the most dignified way possible. This one is adorned with Monkey D. Luffy but with the new outfit that he now wears in the anime.

One Piece, both in the manga and the animation, is currently in the Egghead Arc. So good Luffy is wearing the suit that he got on Future Island from Doctor Vegapunk.

Surely the cast really enjoyed this delicious fruit cake. And when will episode 1100 premiere?

It is a mystery, and although there are not many episodes left for this one and the anime comes out weekly, there may be interruptions.

Sometimes these are scheduled in advance in the form of compilation episodes or by holding sporting or other events. News coverage cannot be ruled out either.

But what is certain is that episode 1100 of One Piece will be out this year. It's a matter of waiting and seeing if by chance Toei Animation has something special prepared for this installment; perhaps it will cover an important part of the manga.

