The suicide of a 30-year-old human being always impacts to those of us who remain alive. If, in addition, it is a player who achieved relevance in a football as competitive as ours and in a sport that often denies the difficulties or problems that a human being can go through, more still.

In Argentine soccer, in its youth divisions, all clubs have sports psychologists. However, in professional football the proportion is only 20 percent: 6 of 26 teams (Pablo Nigro in River, Andrea Ricagno in Racing, Germán Diorio in Vélez, Adriel Levy in Patronato de Paraná, plus Boca and Talleres de Córdoba). The leaders continue to look askance at the sports psychologists, that play a fundamental role in the preparation of footballers.

Marcelo Roffé’s book that is a revelation: “And after retiring what?”, Mental health and resilience in sport. Photo: Clarín Archive.

In one of my last books, which is called “And after retirement, what?” We conducted an investigation with 130 elite athletes and -in the case of football- the majority recognized that -if they had not done it before- when he turned 30 he began to think about retirement.

The Nose García was 30 years old and was in full activity, unlike the suicide of (Julio César) Toresani, which also had a great impact on the world of football but had already been retired for a few years. The trigger could have been that the club where he shone did not take him into account and that the president (José Mansur) branded him as “negative leader” publicly. However, no one commits suicide just because. It is a summation of many factors and, if he was in psychiatric treatment, it would be necessary to see where he was.

Marcelo Roffé says that “depression is a serious and silent disease that affects more than 350 million people in the world”. Photo: AFP.

Robert Enke, goalkeeper for the German national team, committed suicide at age 32 as a result of a severe depression that had accompanied him for years. Depression is a serious and silent illness that affects more than 350 million people in the world. Disease that increases with unemployment, economic problems, separations, etc.

The Nose -Because of this damn coronavirus pandemic- he was unable to travel to see his daughter in Uruguay. Perhaps the time has come for some major players in the sport to take the mental health of their footballers more seriously And if you take care of your body with physical trainers and nutritionists, also take care of your mind with sports and clinical psychologists, because they are not machines that perform, they are human beings who think, feel and suffer.

* Graduated in Psychology from the UBA in 1990 (MN 16699). He worked with José Pekerman on the Argentina and Colombia teams in two World Cups. He is currently the head of the Lanús Youth Sports Psychology Department and instructor at Conmebol.

JCH.

Look also

