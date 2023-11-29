The time Gisela Valcárcel gave Magaly Medina a gift and they even hugged

The relationship between Magaly Medina and Gisela Valcárcel has always caused controversy in Peruvian entertainment. These two media figures have been involved in various confrontations and disagreements over the years, generating constant interest in the press and the public. Their differences and public clashes have never gone nor will go unnoticed, since both are the most recognized television hosts today, so everything they say and do will always be in the media. However, a few decades ago, this was not the case.

Before the presenter of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ rose to fame, she did have a cordial relationship with the remembered ‘Señito’, and at some point they even had a pleasant moment.

Gisela Valcárcel and the curious gift she gave to Magaly Medina

In the midst of the rivalry between both television hosts, a group of users shared a video in which the popular ‘Señito’ gave a ‘picatodo’ to Magaly Medina.

In the 90s, when Magaly Medina worked at Oiga magazine, she won a contest in which Gisela Valcárcel presented the prizes. This particular event became a notable episode in the tense relationship between both media personalities.

“The award goes to 32928, which belongs to Magaly Medina from Oiga magazine. Where is Magaly?” says Ethel Pozo’s mother shortly before she gave the ‘Urraca’ the ‘picatodo’.

Magaly Medina defeats Gisela Valcárcel at the Martín Fierro awards

At the 2023 Martín Fierro Awards, held in Miami, United States, Magaly Medina was honored as the “Best TV host.” In this category, she managed to surpass other notable nominees such as Gisela Valcárcel and Laura Bozzo. The communicator’s victory generated palpable enthusiasm, and her recognition at the event highlighted her outstanding role in the world of television.

Despite her nomination in the “Best Entertainment Program” category for ‘Magaly TV, la Firme’, Magaly failed to win the award at the event. At the ceremony, Medina was seen in the company of her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano, sharing gestures of affection during the award ceremony.

#time #Gisela #Valcárcel #gave #Magaly #Medina #gift #hugged